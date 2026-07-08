Westchester County Youth Bureau Announces Vacancy on NYS Governor’s 2026-2027 Youth Council

Published: 08 July 2026

Seeks Youth Leader to Represent the County for the 2026-2027 Term

The Westchester County Youth Bureau is seeking a dedicated youth leader 13-21 years old to participate in the prestigious New York State Governor’s Youth Council: a forum for advocacy that facilitates an ongoing dialogue with policy-makers to better address issues and concerns faced by youth in their communities.

Members of the Governor’s Youth Council will meet virtually with their Regional Peers and Regional Representative twice monthly as well as participate in virtual trainings and at state-wide youth-led events. This exciting opportunity is available to only one qualifying candidate from each of the 62 counties in New York State. Members of the Youth Council will provide recommendations to the Governor and other policymakers on a wide variety of issues and must commit to serving the full term through March 31, 2027.

2026-2027 Topics of Focus Include:

Youth Mental Health

Substance Use and Prevention

Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion

Youth Programming in a Virtual World

Youth Voice and Engagement: Creating Opportunities

Addressing Identity and Community Needs

Interested youth looking to impact issues in the State and in their communities who reside in Westchester County should review the guidelines and submit an application by July 28, 2026 through the NYS Governor’s Youth Council online portal.