Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,810 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,240 in the last 365 days.

Westchester County Youth Bureau Announces Vacancy on NYS Governor’s 2026-2027 Youth Council

Published:

Seeks Youth Leader to Represent the County for the 2026-2027 Term

 The Westchester County Youth Bureau is seeking a dedicated youth leader 13-21 years old to participate in the prestigious New York State Governor’s Youth Council: a forum for advocacy that facilitates an ongoing dialogue with policy-makers to better address issues and concerns faced by youth in their communities.

Members of the Governor’s Youth Council will meet virtually with their Regional Peers and Regional Representative twice monthly as well as participate in virtual trainings and at state-wide youth-led events. This exciting opportunity is available to only one qualifying candidate from each of the 62 counties in New York State. Members of the Youth Council will provide recommendations to the Governor and other policymakers on a wide variety of issues and must commit to serving the full term through March 31, 2027.

2026-2027 Topics of Focus Include:

  • Youth Mental Health
  • Substance Use and Prevention
  • Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion
  • Youth Programming in a Virtual World
  • Youth Voice and Engagement: Creating Opportunities
  • Addressing Identity and Community Needs

Interested youth looking to impact issues in the State and in their communities who reside in Westchester County should review the guidelines and submit an application by July 28, 2026 through the NYS Governor’s Youth Council online portal.

Please contact the Westchester County Youth Bureau with any questions at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by calling 914-995-2745.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Westchester County Youth Bureau Announces Vacancy on NYS Governor’s 2026-2027 Youth Council

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.