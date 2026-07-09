Burden of Proof to Host Dry July Tasting Market Featuring Five California Non-Alcoholic Brands
Burden of Proof’s Dry July Tasting Market showcases five California non-alcoholic brands with free tastings and opportunities to meet the makers.
The event reflects the continued growth of California’s non-alcoholic beverage industry, with an increasing number of independent producers creating alcohol-free alternatives to beer, wine, spirits, and cocktails.
Since opening in 2024, Burden of Proof has grown to carry more than 450 products from across the non-alcoholic category. Beyond retail, the shop serves as a neighborhood gathering place, hosting tastings, workshops, book clubs, and community events centered on connection rather than drinking.
“A lot of people are familiar with the big names in the NA space by now, your Athletics and Seedlips,” said co-founder Obreanna McReynolds. “What we’re most excited about are the indie brands. There are actually a ton launching across California, especially over the past year. We love working with them because we get to know the makers directly, help them launch or grow, and introduce our community to what’s next in the category.”
This year’s Dry July Tasting Market features:
Esprizio (Northeast Los Angeles) — espresso tonic inspired by the Aperol Spritz
Headlight Brewing (Pasadena) — Mexican-style non-alcoholic lager
Free Spirits (Mill Valley) — award-winning alcohol-removed gin, bourbon, and tequila
Psilly Goose (Venice) — functional sparkling beverages
CR Citrus (Los Angeles) — smoked garnishes for elevated mocktails
Guests will have the opportunity to meet founders and brand representatives, learn how the products are made, ask questions, and enter to win a Dry July Survival Kit filled with products from participating brands.
“A lot of people still have assumptions about what NA drinks are: ‘just juice,’ overly sweet wine, or O’Doul’s,” said co-founder Dean Peterson. “We host these markets so people can get a crash course in the category in a single afternoon. It’s amazing to watch people’s perspectives change in real time.”
The free event is open to anyone interested in exploring non-alcoholic beverages, whether they’re sober, sober curious, participating in Dry July, or simply looking for new options.
Dry July Tasting Market
Location: Burden of Proof, 1012 Mission St., South Pasadena
Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026
Time: 1–5 p.m.
Admission: Free with RSVP
Burden of Proof is open Tuesday through Saturday from 12–8 p.m. and Sunday from 12–6 p.m. For more information, visit burdenofproofna.com or follow @burdenofproofna on Instagram.
Obreanna McReynolds
Burden of Proof
+1 626-399-0156
burdenofproofna@gmail.com
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