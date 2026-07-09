Burden of Proof to Host Dry July Tasting Market Featuring Five California Non-Alcoholic Brands

A view inside Burden of Proof’s South Pasadena shop, featuring over 450 non-alcoholic beers, wines, spirits, and cocktails.

Burden of Proof’s Dry July Tasting Market showcases five California non-alcoholic brands with free tastings and opportunities to meet the makers.

A lot of people still have assumptions about what NA drinks are. It’s amazing to watch people’s perspectives change in real time.” — Dean Peterson

SOUTH PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Burden of Proof, South Pasadena’s non-alcoholic bottle shop and home to Los Angeles’ largest selection of NA beverages, will host its second annual Dry July Tasting Market on Saturday, July 18, from 1 to 5 p.m. This year’s event exclusively features five California non-alcoholic brands, offering guests more than a dozen free tastings in one afternoon.The event reflects the continued growth of California’s non-alcoholic beverage industry, with an increasing number of independent producers creating alcohol-free alternatives to beer, wine, spirits, and cocktails.Since opening in 2024, Burden of Proof has grown to carry more than 450 products from across the non-alcoholic category. Beyond retail, the shop serves as a neighborhood gathering place, hosting tastings, workshops, book clubs, and community events centered on connection rather than drinking.“A lot of people are familiar with the big names in the NA space by now, your Athletics and Seedlips,” said co-founder Obreanna McReynolds. “What we’re most excited about are the indie brands. There are actually a ton launching across California, especially over the past year. We love working with them because we get to know the makers directly, help them launch or grow, and introduce our community to what’s next in the category.”This year’s Dry July Tasting Market features:Esprizio (Northeast Los Angeles) — espresso tonic inspired by the Aperol SpritzHeadlight Brewing (Pasadena) — Mexican-style non-alcoholic lagerFree Spirits (Mill Valley) — award-winning alcohol-removed gin, bourbon, and tequilaPsilly Goose (Venice) — functional sparkling beveragesCR Citrus (Los Angeles) — smoked garnishes for elevated mocktailsGuests will have the opportunity to meet founders and brand representatives, learn how the products are made, ask questions, and enter to win a Dry July Survival Kit filled with products from participating brands.“A lot of people still have assumptions about what NA drinks are: ‘just juice,’ overly sweet wine, or O’Doul’s,” said co-founder Dean Peterson. “We host these markets so people can get a crash course in the category in a single afternoon. It’s amazing to watch people’s perspectives change in real time.”The free event is open to anyone interested in exploring non-alcoholic beverages, whether they’re sober, sober curious, participating in Dry July, or simply looking for new options.Dry July Tasting MarketLocation: Burden of Proof, 1012 Mission St., South PasadenaDate: Saturday, July 18, 2026Time: 1–5 p.m.Admission: Free with RSVP Burden of Proof is open Tuesday through Saturday from 12–8 p.m. and Sunday from 12–6 p.m. For more information, visit burdenofproofna.com or follow @burdenofproofna on Instagram.

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