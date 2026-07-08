Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins Statement on the Need for Sustainable, Collaborative Childcare Solutions

Published: 08 July 2026

“Westchester County welcomes innovative ideas and appreciates every organization that is committed to strengthening childcare for working families. However, we were surprised to see individuals weighing in on a system as complex as childcare finance and workforce development without first developing a full understanding of the work already underway and the challenges providers face every day.

“While well-intentioned, no single pilot or isolated investment will solve a problem that has been decades in the making. Sustainable progress requires collaboration with those who have been doing this work every day and understand the complexity of the childcare system. Short-term, limited initiatives that are not fully integrated into the existing childcare ecosystem also risk disrupting an already fragile workforce, creating unintended consequences for providers without addressing the long-term need to expand the overall availability and affordability of childcare. Lasting solutions require coordinated, sustainable investments that strengthen, not inadvertently destabilize, the childcare infrastructure families rely on.”