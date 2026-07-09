Patient Growth Lab Opens Its Next Monthly Session for Treatment Center Owners on July 28

Patient Growth Lab helps treatment program operators move past trial-and-error and into a state of clarity, consistency, and control. Mastermind sessions are structured around real performance data and proven patient acquisition systems to ensure sustainable growth. The Patient Growth Lab Mastermind offers a collaborative, invite-only environment designed specifically for behavioral health and treatment program leaders.

A free monthly mastermind where treatment center owners get real growth and marketing strategies — next session July 28, 11 AM PST.

Most operators are solving the same problems in isolation. We built a room where owners put the real numbers on the table and walk away with something they can use that week.” — Mark Shandrow, Founder, Patient Growth Lab

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — July 8, 2026 — Patient Growth Lab, a private monthly mastermind built exclusively for addiction and behavioral health treatment center owners, will hold its next session on Monday, July 28, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. PST. The group gives operators a confidential space to work through the real growth and marketing challenges of running a treatment center, alongside peers who are already doing it successfully.

Anyone running a treatment center can join, but what happens inside the room stays there. Every session is completely private and confidential, and nothing is recorded — so owners can speak openly about what is actually working, what is not, and the numbers behind both. It is a room built for candor, not performance.

Each month brings something new. Sessions feature a fresh topic, invited guest speakers, and hands-on marketing guidance tailored to the realities of the treatment industry — from how families find care to how programs turn interest into admissions. Members also get direct collaboration with successful treatment center owners, trading strategies that have been tested in the field rather than theory pulled from a slide deck.

"Most operators are solving the same problems in isolation, and there's no honest place to compare notes," said Mark Shandrow, founder of Patient Growth Lab. "We built a room where owners can put the real numbers on the table, learn from people who've already figured it out, and walk away with something they can use that week. No cameras, no recordings, no sales pitch — just operators helping operators grow." (Draft quote — pending approval.)

The value for treatment center owners comes down to a few things: a new, timely topic every month; guest speakers with real expertise; practical marketing help; and direct access to peers who have built programs that work — all inside a private, confidential setting.

The July 28 session begins at 11:00 a.m. PST and is free to join. Treatment center owners can sign up at patientgrowthlab.com.

About Patient Growth Lab

Patient Growth Lab is a free monthly mastermind community for addiction and behavioral health treatment center owners. Members gather to share strategies, learn from guest experts, and get hands-on marketing support in a completely confidential, unrecorded setting. Any treatment center owner can join by signing up at patientgrowthlab.com. The community is supported by Optifi.AI, which provides marketing, SEO, and growth infrastructure for treatment programs.



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