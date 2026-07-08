Upper Salmon River Chinook update - 7/8/2026

Here’s the latest update for the upper Salmon River Chinook fishery, with the most recent numbers through Sunday July 5, 2026.

For the upper Salmon River Chinook fishery to date we estimate:

Anglers have harvested 103 hatchery adult Chinook salmon and 8 hatchery jacks and have released an estimated 19 unclipped adult salmon.

Angler effort over the past week was 1,386 hours, which was a decrease from the 2,019 hours estimated during the week prior.

Angler catch rates improved to 22 hours per fish caught this week, compared to the 36 hours per fish caught last week.

The sport fishery harvest share is 204 hatchery adult Chinook salmon, so with an estimated season harvest to date of 103 we have harvested about 50% of our harvest share.

RUN TIMING and HARVEST SHARE UPDATE

We continue to see Sawtooth bound fish at the instream PIT tag array on the Salmon River near Elevenmile (approximately eleven miles upstream of the town of Salmon). The top panel of the figure below shows streamflow (blue line) at the Salmon River gauge at Salmon since the end of May, as well as adult Chinook PIT tag detections for both hatchery (green bars) and wild (black bars) Chinook at the Elevenmile array. I’ve added the daily trapping totals at Sawtooth hatchery to the bottom panel of the figure.