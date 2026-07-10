Munif Abdulhadi, Artificial Intelligence Specialist, Digital Creator, and AR Lens Designer

Dubai-based AI specialist Munif Abdulhadi launches his official platform showcasing AI, augmented reality, and interactive digital innovation.

Technology creates its greatest value when it empowers people. My goal is to build practical AI solutions that inspire creativity and create meaningful digital experiences.” — Munif Abdulhadi

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Munif Abdulhadi Launches Official AI and Digital Innovation Platform Artificial Intelligence Specialist, digital creator, and AR Lens Designer Munif Abdulhadi has announced the launch of his official digital platform, bringing together his professional portfolio, media presence, published work, and technology-focused projects under one destination while expanding his international professional presence.The newly launched platform reflects years of continuous learning, creative exploration, and practical work across artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and interactive digital experiences. It serves as a central hub where media organizations, technology professionals, collaborators, and industry partners can learn more about Abdulhadi’s work, professional background, and ongoing initiatives.Abdulhadi began his journey with a passion for technology and digital creativity. Over time, that passion evolved into a professional focus on designing interactive experiences that combine creativity with emerging technologies. His work explores practical applications of artificial intelligence and immersive technologies that improve digital communication, enhance user engagement, and inspire innovation.Throughout his career, Abdulhadi has developed interactive digital experiences that have reached millions of users across social media platforms. These projects have strengthened his understanding of how technology can create meaningful connections between people, ideas, and digital content while encouraging continuous innovation and creative problem-solving.The launch of the official platform represents an important milestone in Abdulhadi’s long-term vision of building a strong international professional presence centered on responsible innovation, continuous learning, and creative technology. The website provides access to his professional profile, published articles, portfolio, media coverage, and official communication channels, making it easier for organizations and professionals to connect with his work.Artificial intelligence remains at the center of Abdulhadi’s professional interests. Rather than viewing AI as a replacement for human creativity, he believes it should be used as a tool that enables individuals and organizations to work more efficiently, solve real-world challenges, and unlock new creative possibilities.“Technology creates its greatest value when it empowers people. Artificial intelligence should enhance human creativity, encourage continuous learning, and help transform ideas into meaningful experiences. My goal is to continue building practical digital solutions while contributing to the future of responsible innovation,” said Munif Abdulhadi.Looking ahead, Abdulhadi plans to continue expanding his work across artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and interactive digital experiences while exploring opportunities for international collaboration, research, education, and digital innovation. He also aims to share practical insights that encourage creators and professionals to embrace emerging technologies with curiosity, responsibility, and a commitment to lifelong learning.The launch of this platform marks the beginning of a broader effort to share knowledge, highlight innovation, and contribute to conversations shaping the future of technology. Through future projects, publications, and professional collaborations, Abdulhadi intends to continue developing technology-driven experiences that combine creativity with practical value for global audiences.About Munif AbdulhadiMunif Abdulhadi is an Artificial Intelligence Specialist, Digital Creator, and AR Lens Designer based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. His work focuses on artificial intelligence, augmented reality, interactive digital experiences, and digital innovation. Through continuous learning and creative development, he is committed to building technology-driven experiences that combine innovation with practical value while supporting the responsible use of emerging technologies.Website:Media Contact:Munif AbdulhadiEmail: contact@munifabdulhadi.com

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