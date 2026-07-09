Pacific Park and ’47 Brand Launch Exclusive Los Angeles Dodgers Hats During MLB All-Star Week

Pacific Park x ’47 Brand hats feature the iconic Dodgers logo paired with custom embroidery, including a Ferris wheel icon and “Pacific Park” on the side and “Santa Monica Pier” on the back Pacific Park x ’47 Brand hats feature the iconic Dodgers logo paired with custom embroidery, including a Ferris wheel icon and “Pacific Park” on the side and “Santa Monica Pier” on the back Pacific Park x ’47 Brand hats feature the iconic Dodgers logo paired with custom embroidery, including a Ferris wheel icon and “Pacific Park” on the side and “Santa Monica Pier” on the back

Limited-edition Dodgers x Pacific Park caps debut July 14 with Ferris wheel lighting tribute and exclusive online and in-park availability

Launching during All-Star Week gives us the perfect moment to introduce a signature piece that celebrates both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Santa Monica Pier experience.” — Steve Garcia, Director of Sales and Marketing at Pacific Park

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier is celebrating baseball’s biggest moment of the summer with the official launch of its exclusive Los Angeles Dodgers hat collection in collaboration with ’47 Brand, timed to coincide with the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 14.Available in two distinct styles—a classic Dodgers blue cap and a limited-edition Dodgers white cap—the Pacific Park x ’47 Brand hats feature the iconic Dodgers logo paired with custom embroidery, including a Ferris wheel icon and “Pacific Park” on the side and “Santa Monica Pier” on the back, creating a one-of-a-kind collectible available exclusively at Pacific Park and online at pacpark.com.To mark the launch, Pacific Park will illuminate its world-famous Ferris wheel in Dodgers blue and white, featuring the “LA” insignia and a scrolling “Go Dodgers!” message on the night of July 14, creating a high-impact visual celebration visible across the Southern California coastline.Product Availability:- Blue Dodgers Hat: Available in-person beginning July 14 at Pier Gear, Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier, while supplies last.- White Dodgers Hat: Available exclusively online from July 14 to July 21, while supplies last.- Price: $34.99 per hat.“This is where baseball, Los Angeles culture, and one of the most iconic destinations in the world come together,” said Steve Garcia, Director of Sales and Marketing at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier. “Launching during All-Star Week gives us the perfect moment to introduce a signature piece that celebrates both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Santa Monica Pier experience.”A Collectible LA MomentThe Los Angeles Dodgers hat is part of the broader Pacific Park x ’47 Brand collection, a premium line of licensed headwear celebrating Los Angeles sports culture. With millions of annual visitors, the Santa Monica Pier serves as a global gathering place for sports fans, tourists, and Angelenos alike. The new Dodgers hats are designed to capture that intersection, offering fans a wearable keepsake that blends team pride with a sense of place.The Pacific Wheel is the world’s only solar-powered Ferris wheel featuring 174,000 LED lights that are mounted on the Ferris wheel’s 40 spokes and two hubs. The Ferris wheel’s lighting system features 16.7 million color value combinations while the programming and display software presents imaging up to 24 frames per second to display dynamic, custom, computer-generated lighting entertainment. The eco-friendly, enhanced LED lighting provides 81 percent greater energy savings than most Ferris wheel’s traditional incandescent bulbs.The Ferris wheel soars nine stories high and lifts riders more than 130 feet above the Pacific Ocean to offer extraordinary views of the Southern California coastline from its location on the internationally popular Santa Monica Pier.Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier, LA’s only admission free amusement park, offers 12 amusement rides, 14 midway games, Snackville with five fun food offerings and seaside retail shopping. Prices and operating hours are subject to change. For more information and operating hours, please call 310-260-8744, visit pacpark.com, and go to Facebook.com/pacificpark, Instagram.com/pacpark or X.com/pacpark.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.