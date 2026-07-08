Burlison Announces Roundtable on Strategic Competition with China

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs Chairman Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) announced a roundtable on “Winning the Economic Competition with China: Working Families, the AI Race, and Energy.” China has been increasingly leveraging threats against American energy dominance and economic strength to boost their own competitiveness. During the roundtable, members will examine the competition between the United States and China on AI, manufacturing, and energy and how the Working Families Tax Cuts Act (WFTCA) has made the U.S. more competitive. Members will also review China’s asymmetrical and unconventional means of competing with the U.S. and the importance of maintaining American dominance.

“China has long sought to undermine American competitiveness in economics, manufacturing, and artificial intelligence by stealing American intellectual property, leveraging critical minerals, and controlling pharmaceutical supply chains. Congress must not allow the U.S. to fall behind China and risk losing our leadership and dominance in the global arena. I look forward to hearing from participants on how the WFTCA can better position the U.S. to counter China’s efforts and strengthen national security,” said Subcommittee Chairman Burlison.

WHAT: “Winning the Economic Competition with China: Working Families, the AI Race, and Energy”

DATE: Tuesday, July 14, 2026

TIME: 2:00p.m. ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

The Honorable Joshua Hodges, Commissioner, U.S.­––China Economic and Security Review Commission

Mr. Piero Tozzi, Senior Director for China Policy, America First Policy Institute

Dr. Glenn Tiffert, Distinguished Research Fellow, Hoover Institution

Mr. Alex Epstein, President and Founder, Center for Industrial Progress

WATCH: The roundtable will be livestreamed here.