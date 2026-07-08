Navy Medicine Master-at-Arms strengthen expeditionary readiness through Combat Skills Training

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two Master-at-Arms assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Twentynine Palms completed Combat Skills Training (CST) on June 12 in Suffolk, Virginia. The weeklong course for Expeditionary Medicine (ExMed) Sailors, standardized by Naval Medical Forces Pacific and Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, develops the tactical skills and expeditionary mindset needed to protect personnel and support expeditionary medical operations in austere, high-threat environments.

Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Gurjoban Singh, the command master-at-arms, and Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Thuan Nguyen, the command's security clerk, represented Expeditionary Medical Facility Bravo Detachment Twentynine Palms during the training alongside Sailors from NMRTC Camp Pendleton, NMRTC San Diego and NMRTC Portsmouth.

CST prepares ExMed Sailors to operate in austere, high-threat environments by combining classroom instruction with realistic field exercises that reinforce tactical proficiency, mental resilience and teamwork. Throughout the week, participants trained in combatives, weapons retention, small arms qualifications and land navigation while also developing skills in convoy operations, tactical communications, threat recognition, chemical, biological and radiological defense awareness, and close-quarters combat.

For Singh, the most demanding aspect of the course was maintaining focus while performing multiple complex tasks under pressure.

"The ability to think clearly under pressure, shoot accurately under stress, move confidently in unfamiliar terrain, and work seamlessly with our teammates was the most challenging part of the course," Singh said.

The course culminated in integrated training scenarios requiring Sailors to combine navigation, convoy movement, communications and weapons employment while making time-sensitive decisions in dynamic environments.

Nguyen said one of the biggest lessons came from learning to communicate effectively despite the stress of realistic training scenarios.

"The communication between multiple personnel at once," Nguyen said. "Especially during stressful situations, you tend to forget certain key words when your adrenaline is high."

He said the experience reinforced the importance of maintaining composure and using clear, concise communication to ensure teammates remained synchronized throughout an operation.

Both Singh and Nguyen said the course will make them more effective Master-at-Arms at NMRTC Twentynine Palms. They said the training strengthened their combat mindset, marksmanship and fieldcraft while improving their ability to recognize threats, communicate under pressure and work effectively as part of a team.

Although NMRTC Twentynine Palms primarily provides healthcare to Marines, Sailors and beneficiaries aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, the command's Master-at-Arms must remain prepared to support expeditionary operations whenever called upon. The training strengthens the tactical foundation needed to protect personnel, secure medical facilities and operate effectively in environments where Navy Medicine may be required to provide medical support alongside deployed forces.

As Navy Medicine continues to support maritime operations and healthcare missions around the world, training opportunities such as CST help ensure Sailors remain prepared to respond wherever they are needed. For Master-at-Arms, that means possessing the tactical skills, sound judgment and confidence to protect personnel, secure medical operations and enable Navy Medicine to accomplish its mission in any environment.

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