Fort McCoy hosts 20th Government Opportunities Business Conference

Business leaders, government representatives, contractors, and economic development professionals gathered at Fort McCoy on July 7 for the 20th Government Opportunities Business Conference (GOBC), highlighting the installation's role as both a premier military training center and a major economic engine for Wisconsin.

The conference, hosted at Fort McCoy, provided attendees with opportunities to learn about government contracting, procurement, small-business resources, and upcoming business opportunities while strengthening partnerships between the military installation and regional industry.

The day’s agenda included registration and networking, a morning program featuring presentations from military, government, and industry leaders, lunch, and a guided tour of Fort McCoy during the afternoon.

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez welcomed participants and discussed the installation’s missions and the importance of maintaining strong relationships with community and industry partners that support military readiness. Joining her was Cameron Cantlon, deputy to the garrison commander with U.S. Army Installation Management Command, along with representatives from the U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command, the U.S. Small Business Administration, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, Wisconsin Procurement Institute, Wisconsin Department of Transportation, and numerous private-sector organizations.

Presentations throughout the conference focused on government contracting opportunities, supplier diversity, construction, telecommunications, procurement resources, economic development, and strategies to help businesses successfully compete for federal contracts.

The event also showcased Fort McCoy's continued importance to Wisconsin's economy.

According to Fort McCoy economic impact data, the installation generated an estimated$1.6 billionin total economic impact during fiscal year 2024 and a similar economic impact in fiscal year 2025, garrison officials said.

That impact includes military and civilian payroll, construction projects, contracts, purchases, and spending by personnel and visitors throughout the region. More than$398 millionwas spent in payroll, operating costs, and other expenditures during the fiscal year, supporting businesses and communities across west-central Wisconsin.

Fort McCoy also remains one of the Army’s busiest training installations. During fiscal year 2025, the installation supported training and mobilization activities for109,962 service members, representing all components of the Total Force as well as partner organizations.

The conference underscored how Fort McCoy’s military mission extends well beyond training by creating opportunities for businesses of all sizes to support national defense while contributing to regional economic growth. Through events such as the Government Opportunities Business Conference, installation leaders continue working with local, state, and federal partners to strengthen relationships, encourage innovation, and expand awareness of government contracting opportunities.

The Government Opportunities Business Conference is organized through a partnership of economic development and procurement organizations dedicated to connecting businesses with government agencies and prime contractors while promoting economic growth throughout Wisconsin and the Midwest.

Learn more about Fort McCoy online athttps://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”