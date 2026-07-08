D.C. National Guard Invests in Tomorrow's Leaders at JROTC Camp Glory

WASHINGTON — More than 540 Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) cadets from schools across Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia participated in the JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge (JCLC) Camp Glory at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, June 13–19, 2026.

Open to JROTC cadets in grades 9 through 11, the weeklong leadership camp blends traditional outdoor leadership challenges—including rappelling and land navigation—with hands-on STEM activities. The program is designed to strengthen leadership, teamwork, confidence, and critical thinking skills while introducing cadets to emerging technologies, career pathways, and opportunities for future success.

"They get the opportunity to exercise their leadership skills, learn to work as a team, and implement problem-solving techniques they learned throughout the school year," said retired Command Sgt. Maj. Federico Boyce, JROTC Operations and Training Director for District of Columbia Public Schools. "The intent is for youth in D.C. to see that JROTC provides opportunities in many different areas through hands-on experiences."

Instilling the values of citizenship, service, and personal responsibility is a central component of the curriculum. Building confidence is equally important. Members of the D.C. National Guard supported the camp's rappelling operations, providing cadets with a safe and challenging environment to overcome fears and build resilience. Under the leadership of U.S. Army Capt. Andrew Devine, Rappel Master, and 1st Lt. Caleb Blattner, Officer in Charge of the range, cadets received instruction on Army values, safety procedures, and controlled descent techniques.

"My hope is the cadets had two main takeaways from the camp," said Devine. "First, that the Army National Guard is a fun and rewarding career that provides opportunities to give back to the communities where they grew up. Secondly, that they are capable of more than they thought possible. For many, the 70-foot tower put them in a fight-or-flight situation more stressful than anything they had previously experienced. Our cadre helped them safely conquer those fears."

1st Lt. Devine, who also serves as a Senior Platoon Trainer, Special Programs Manager for the D.C. Army National Guard G3/5/7, and the D.C. National Guard Combatives Team Manager, said the experience highlighted the importance of personal growth and lifelong learning.

"I hope the youth in and around D.C. learn that the D.C. National Guard offers a career as a Soldier or Airman focused on serving others and giving back to the community," Devine said. "Being a Citizen-Soldier is the most rewarding thing I have ever done, and I am proud to serve alongside some of the best men and women in the nation right here in the nation's capital."

The D.C. National Guard continues to prioritize readiness, modernization, transformation, people, and partnerships. Through programs like Camp Glory, the organization develops future leaders, strengthens community relationships, and demonstrates its commitment to investing in the next generation.