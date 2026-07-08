Commissioners Approve $1.5 million for AmeriCorps Cape Cod, Audit Report Highlights County’s Strong Financial Policies 

Published on: July 8, 2026

Board establishes a new Emergency Management Department and receives Assembly of Delegates update

July 8, 2026 (BARNSTABLE, MA) — At today’s meeting, the Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners voted to accept a $1.5 million three-year AmeriCorps Cape Cod grant; reviewed the regional emergency department’s response to last week’s heat wave and last winter’s blizzard; received a favorable audit report on the County’s Fiscal Year 2025 finances – including federal ARPA funds; were briefed on the upcoming County Charter Commission process; and received an update from the Assembly of Delegates.

AmeriCorps Cape Cod Grant Accepted

The Commissioners unanimously voted to accept a three-year AmeriCorps State and National grant totaling $1.5 million, including $499,999 for the 2026–2027 service year. The funds will be used by the AmeriCorps Cape Cod program, which is a 20-member national service volunteer program that augments a number of natural resources management, disaster preparedness and public service initiatives throughout Barnstable County. Commissioner Ron Bergstrom said this grant will provide long-term stability for the program and praised the staff for its volunteer recruitment efforts – over 180 applications were received for the 20 positions available for the upcoming service year.

Emergency Management Update Highlights Regional Collaboration

Commissioners received updates from Barnstable County Emergency Management Director Andrew Platt and Eversource Community Relations Manager Ronit Goldstein on the county’s response to the recent heat wave, regional power reliability and lessons learned from Blizzard Hernando. Both presentations highlighted the strong collaboration among Barnstable County, local municipalities, Eversource and community partners that helped keep residents safe during recent emergencies while identifying opportunities to further strengthen future response efforts.

Goldstein said Eversource activated its emergency operations in advance of the heat wave and, despite record electricity demand, New England’s power grid remained stable without requiring rolling blackouts.

She said most outages on Cape Cod were isolated equipment failures caused by prolonged extreme heat rather than widespread system issues, with restoration substantially completed by the end of the weekend.

Platt presented the Commissioners with a comprehensive after-action review of Blizzard Hernando, describing both the region’s successful emergency response and opportunities to improve preparedness before the next major event. The review identified recommendations to strengthen regional shelter operations, expand emergency communications, improve medical staffing at shelters, clarify coordination among partner agencies and municipalities, and enhance planning for long-term recovery. Platt emphasized that the review is intended to build on the strong collaboration demonstrated during the storm and ensure Barnstable County is even better prepared for future emergencies.

Following the presentation, commissioners unanimously gave final approval to Ordinance 2026-19, after its adoption by the Assembly of Delegates, formally establishing the Barnstable County Emergency Management Department. The reorganization is intended to strengthen the county’s ability to coordinate regional emergency preparedness, response, recovery and mitigation efforts while continuing to support Cape Cod’s 15 towns.

County Receives Clean FY2025 Audit

Renee Davis, Managing Director, and Romina Mameli, Director, of CBIZ CPAs P.C. presented Barnstable County’s Fiscal Year 2025 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) and Single Audit, reporting that the County received unmodified (“clean”) opinions on both its financial statements and federal grant compliance—the highest level of assurance an independent auditor can provide. Auditors found no material weaknesses, significant deficiencies or compliance issues, continuing the County’s consistent record of clean audits.

The audit also highlighted the County’s strong financial position, including more than $80 million in cash and investments under management, over $33 million in stabilization reserves, and $5.2 million invested to help fund future retiree health care obligations. Auditors also praised the County’s documented financial policies, its low debt burden, and continued focus on long-term financial stability. The auditors noted Barnstable County being recognized by the Government Finance Officers Association for excellence in financial reporting.

Commissioners said the audit affirms the County’s commitment to transparency, prudent financial oversight and management. They noted that reserve funds have been intentionally established to address known future obligations, including courthouse upgrades, capital investments, environmental remediation and other long-term financial liabilities, while recognizing County Administrator Michael Dutton, Finance Director Carol Coppola and the finance team for their continued leadership.

Charter Study Commission Process Reviewed

Lauren Goldberg of KP Law presented an overview of the statutory process for establishing a Barnstable County Charter Study Commission, explaining how Massachusetts Home Rule Amendment to the Massachusetts Constitution governs the charter review process. She explained the role of “elected” charter commissions, outlined the nomination process, commission structure, public engagement requirements and next steps if voters approve the ballot question this November. She noted that the commission’s role would be to study the county’s form of government and recommend whether changes could strengthen operations, improve accountability or increase efficiency.

Goldberg encouraged residents interested in serving on the 15-member elected commission to obtain nomination papers from their local town clerk. Candidates must submit nomination papers to their local town clerk for signature certification by July 28 before filing certified papers with the Secretary of the Commonwealth.

Assembly of Delegates Update

Assembly of Delegates Speaker Susan Warner and Brewster Delegate Karl Fryzel updated commissioners on the Assembly’s recent work, including governance improvements, legislative priorities and long-range financial planning. Warner said committees are playing a larger role in reviewing issues before they reach the full Assembly, improving efficiency and member engagement. She also noted the Assembly recently voted to support efforts to increase transparency in state and federal government.

Watch the Meeting Replay

Residents can watch today’s meeting on the County’s YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/@BarnstableCountyVideo

Next Commissioners’ Meeting Scheduled for July 30 in Harwich

The Board’s next meeting will be held in the community on Thursday, July 30, in Harwich. The meeting agenda will be posted at least 48 hours before the meeting and will be available through the County’s Meeting Center at capecod.gov/meetings.