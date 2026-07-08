Governor Newsom signs legislation to ensure corporations pay their fair share, protecting vital services for Californians

“The Senate was proud to champion the Fair Share from Big Corporation Act to ensure taxpayers no longer pay a public subsidy to meet a corporation’s responsibility for employee healthcare,” said Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón. “Requiring corporations to pay their fair share will help ease the burden the state faces due to federal healthcare cuts. I am grateful we are taking steps today to develop a plan to implement this future policy.”

“Trump handed massive corporations billions in tax breaks, yet they still aren’t paying their fair share for employees who depend on Medi-Cal,” said Speaker of the Assembly Robert Rivas. “If Congress won’t reverse Trump’s draconian health cuts, California will need to find new ways forward — and this legislation advances that effort, looking for a balance that protects workers, taxpayers and California’s economy.”

“I appreciate Governor Newsom’s partnership in advancing this important legislation,” said Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz). “It strengthens Medi-Cal, protects taxpayers, and helps ensure that large employers contribute fairly toward the health care costs of their workforce. California taxpayers should not be left subsidizing costs that large employers can afford to shoulder themselves.”

“Californians are losing healthcare coverage because of federal cuts that bankroll tax breaks for the wealthiest residents of this nation and the largest corporations in the country,” said Assemblymember Mia Bonta (D-Oakland). “All while pushing employees onto public benefits becomes a business strategy for some of those same corporations. While executives profit, my constituents are getting sick and delaying the care they need because they can’t afford it. This bill is a victory for advocates within and outside the Legislature, securing a common-sense step toward ensuring corporations actually pay their fair share.”