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LDWF Agents Cite Subject for Illegally Selling Turtles in St. Landry Parish

Baton Rouge, - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents cited a subject on June 12 for alleged illegal selling of turtles in St. Landry Parish.

Agents cited Sydney P. Broussard, 32, of Eunice, for failing to abide by commission rules and regulations.

Agents received a complaint about an individual selling native turtles online. Agents began investigating the complaint and found multiple social media posts from Broussard advertising she was selling red eared slider turtles for $8 apiece and an alligator snapping turtle for $30.

Agents made contact with Broussard at her residence on June 12 and she admitted to selling turtles. Agents seized six red eared slider turtles and returned them to the water.

Failing to abide by commission rules and regulations brings up to a $350 fine.

Agents participating in this case are Lt. Lance Devillier, Senior Agent Hayden Byrd and Senior Agent Lane Devillier.

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LDWF Agents Cite Subject for Illegally Selling Turtles in St. Landry Parish

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