Agents Cite Two Subjects for Oyster Violations in Terrebonne Parish

Baton Rouge, Jul 08, 2026 - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents cited two subjects for alleged oyster violations on June 24 in Terrebonne Parish.

Agents cited Juan Raul Cardenas Calderon, 23, and Luis Angel Perez-Macedo, 29, both of Houma, for violating the oyster sanitation code for refrigeration.

Agents were on patrol in Four League Bay when they observed Calderon and Perez-Macedo on a vessel actively harvesting oysters. Agents made contact with the subjects to conduct an inspection.

During the inspection, agents found 17 sacks of white tagged oysters for raw consumption that were not under refrigeration.

For white tagged harvested oysters from May through October, the white tagged oysters must be in refrigeration under 45 degrees within one hour of harvest. According to their logbook, the white tagged oysters were harvested at 7 a.m. and agents made contact with the subjects at 10:15 a.m.

Agents seized the 17 sacks of oysters and returned them to deep water.

Violating the sanitation code for refrigerated oysters brings up to a $950 fine.

Agents participating in this case are Senior Agent Joel Rubio and Senior Agent Harry Gaines.