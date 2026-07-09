Legible Raises $3.4M to Launch National Expansion

The Legible team executed a $3.4M raise to bring their best-in-class legislative data pipeline to regional and national government relations operators.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legible, the AI-native policy intelligence platform used by hundreds of government affairs teams across the country, has closed $3.4 million in growth funding from Acadian Software. The capital will fund Legible's national expansion and the launch of a new multi-state feature set that connects users with granular intelligence from every statehouse in the country.

This is Acadian's second investment in Legible, following the firm's $1M check in June 2025.

Legible is taking their detailed state approach and offering it nationally. The company is building the mission-critical application for distributed government affairs strategy: state lobbyists, trade associations, member organizations, in-house policy staff, and the C-suite operating from a single source of truth, in real time, with AI agents built specifically for policy workflows.

"Most national government affairs teams are piecing together information from calls, email, excel, newsletters, and disparate software systems," said Zack Krawiec, Co-Founder and CEO of Legible. "We're offering the bridge that lets context move seamlessly from statehouse to stakeholder, with oversight and input from everyone in between. One platform for public data, private context, centralized communication, and a host of purpose-built AI agents to multiply your output, voice, and influence.”

Hundreds of government affairs teams already run on Legible, including lobbying firms, trade associations, advocacy organizations, corporate policy operations, and a growing number of state agencies and legislatures.

"From day one, we built Legible for the speed, accuracy, simplicity and nuance that independent state lobbyists require. That foundation is what makes Legible different, and so powerful at the national scale," said Co-Founder and Chief of Product Kasey Clary.

The investment will also roughly double Legible's team across Product, Engineering, and Sales.

“Over the last year, we’ve seen Legible transform from the default policy tool in a few states to the always-on operating system for some of the most sophisticated policy teams in the country," said Jon Karlen, Managing Partner at Acadian Software. "The thesis is playing out in real time."

To learn more about Legible or request a demo, visit legiblepolicy.com.

About Legible

Legible is the AI-native policy intelligence platform that connects state and national government affairs operations on one system of record. Built by former policy insiders, Legible gives multi-state teams real-time visibility into legislation, stakeholders, and strategy across every jurisdiction they cover.

About Acadian Software

Acadian Software is a growth equity firm that partners with vertical software companies delivering mission-critical solutions in underserved industries. Acadian brings deep operating experience and a hands-on approach to help founders scale with intention.

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