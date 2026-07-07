SH-46 in Wendell to Close July 9–14 for Railroad Crossing Repairs

The Idaho Transportation Department and Eastern Idaho Railroad will close State Highway 46 at the railroad crossing in Wendell from 6:30 a.m. July 9 through 5 p.m. July 14 to repair the railroad crossing surface.

The project will address the deteriorating railroad crossing surface. Contractors will remove and replace the existing damaged concrete panels, rehabilitate the base material beneath the crossing and repave the roadway approaches to the tracks.

Motorists are asked to use Interstate 84 and Exit 155 to access Main Street, plan ahead, and follow posted detour route signage.

For up-to-date traffic impacts go to 511.idaho.gov.