SH-55 and Montana Avenue intersection in Caldwell to close this weekend

The Idaho Transportation Department will close the intersection of State Highway 55 and Montana Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday, July 10, to 5 a.m. Monday, July 13, to install a water line under the highway.

Drivers are encouraged to use Interstate 84, State Highway 19 and U.S. Highway 95 as a detour. View the detour map. Drivers should plan ahead, allow extra time and check 511.idaho.gov or the 511 mobile app before traveling.

The work is part of the larger SH-55, Farmway Road to Middleton Road project, which will improve safety and mobility along the SH-55 corridor in Canyon County. Improvements include additional lanes, detached pedestrian and bicycle pathways, and an undercrossing near 10th Avenue. Construction is expected to be completed in 2028.

For more information about the project, visit itd.idaho.gov/project/55farmway, call 208-477-1379 or email info@55farmwaytomiddleton.org.

To receive text alerts about weekend closures, text 55FARMWAY to 866-483-8422.