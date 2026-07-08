VA and Steak ‘n Shake team to advance Veteran business ownership and promote VA benefits

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs and Steak ‘n Shake today announced an agreement to promote VA benefits and services and make it easier for Veterans to become owner-operators of Steak ‘n Shake franchises.

As part of the public-private partnership, VA and Steak ‘n Shake have signed a memorandum of understanding under which:

Steak ‘n Shake will waive its $10,000 fee under its Franchise Partner Program for Veterans seeking to run their own Steak ‘n Shake franchise.

Steak ‘n Shake restaurants across the nation will promote awareness of VA healthcare and benefits through in-restaurant signage and on its website.

Steak ‘n Shake will prioritize the hiring of Veterans and VA beneficiaries, including family members, caregivers and survivors, for leadership positions across the company.

“VA is all about helping those who have worn the uniform achieve the American Dream,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “This agreement with Steak ‘n Shake will make it easier for Veterans and their families to do just that.”

“I’m grateful to Secretary Collins and the Department of Veterans Affairs for their support of this initiative. Veterans are among the finest leaders in our country, and this partnership is about translating our respect for them into real economic opportunity — both behind the counter and at the ownership level,” said Michael Boes, Chief MAHA Officer of Steak ‘n Shake.

The MOU builds on VA’s landmark efforts during the second Trump Administration to improve the department and make it easier for Veterans to get the VA care and benefits they’ve earned. Recent improvements include: