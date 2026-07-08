Dr. LaVerne Hanes Collins Marks 15 Years of Leadership with National RESET Event for Mental Health Professionals

Dr. Laverne Hanes Collins

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Dr. LaVerne Hanes Collins

Author Dr. LaVerne Hanes Collins

Three-day virtual continuing education conference addresses clinician burnout, cultural responsiveness, ethical decision-making, and professional renewal

The Cultural and Clinical Decision-Making RESET Hear from David Archer, Dr. Norma Day-Vines, Dr. S. Kent Butler, Dr. Portia Lockett, Dr. LaVerne Hanes Collins, and others voices over 3 days!”
— Dr. LaVerne Hanes
GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As mental health professionals face increasing demands, rising burnout, workforce shortages, and growing calls for culturally responsive care, Dr. LaVerne Hanes Collins is celebrating 15 years of transforming lives by creating a space to restore those who spend their careers restoring others.

Dr. Collins, founder and CEO of New Seasons Counseling, Training & Consulting, LLC, will host The Culture & Clinical Decision-Making RESET: The Weight of the Work, a three-day virtual continuing education experience taking place August 20-22, 2026. The event offers 15 continuing education hours for counselors, social workers, psychologists, psychiatrists, educators, pastors, chaplains, supervisors, and other helping professionals.

For Dr. Collins, RESET represents more than an educational conference. It reflects the evolution of a practice that has spent the past 15 years helping clinicians, organizations, and communities navigate culture, ethics, trauma, leadership, and healing.

"Helping professionals are carrying far more than caseloads," said Dr. Collins. "They are carrying trauma, ethical complexity, cultural responsibility, organizational pressure, and the emotional weight of serving others. RESET was created to remind them that they deserve restoration, too."

Founded in 2011, New Seasons Counseling, Training & Consulting has grown from a private counseling practice into a nationally respected training and consulting organization known for advancing culturally responsive clinical practice, leadership development, and professional excellence. Throughout its 15-year journey, the organization has equipped thousands of professionals with practical tools that improve client care while strengthening the well-being of the professionals providing it.

Responding to the Mental Health Profession's Biggest Challenges

RESET arrives as the behavioral health field experiences unprecedented change. Among the most significant trends shaping the profession are:

Rising clinician burnout, compassion fatigue, and workforce shortages
Greater emphasis on cultural humility and culturally responsive care
Increased awareness of trauma-informed treatment approaches
More complex ethical and clinical decision-making environments
Higher demand for mental health services across diverse communities
Growing recognition that clinician wellness directly impacts client outcomes

Rather than focusing solely on clinical techniques, RESET addresses the human experience of those providing care.

"The field is asking professionals to do more than ever before," Dr. Collins said. "Sustaining quality care requires more than additional training. It requires restoration, reflection, courage, and community."

National Experts to Lead Three Days of Learning

RESET will feature nationally recognized experts whose work has shaped counseling, multicultural competence, trauma recovery, ethics, and leadership.

The distinguished lineup includes:

Opening Keynote Speaker David Archer
Signature Speakers Dr. Norma Day-Vines and Dr. S. Kent Butler
Spotlight Speakers Dr. Portia Lockett and Dr. LaVerne Hanes Collins

Sessions will explore:

Clinical judgment under pressure
Cultural responsiveness in complex times
Ethics beyond compliance
Trauma, identity, and resilience
Professional renewal and sustainable practice

Participants will gain practical strategies they can immediately apply while also investing in their own personal and professional well-being.

A Timely Investment in the Future of Mental Health

As conversations surrounding mental health continue to expand nationwide, Dr. Collins believes supporting clinicians has become just as important as supporting clients.

"Healthy clinicians build healthier communities," she said. "If we want stronger mental health systems, we must first care for the people carrying the work."

With 15 years of leadership behind her and an eye toward the future of behavioral healthcare, Dr. Collins hopes RESET becomes a catalyst for a more resilient, culturally responsive, and ethically grounded profession.

The virtual event will be held August 20-22, 2026, with participants earning 15 continuing education hours upon completion.

Registration is now open.

For more information and to register, visit:
https://www.newseasons.training/event-details/the-cultural-and-clinical-decision-making-reset

About Dr. LaVerne Hanes Collins

Dr. LaVerne Hanes Collins is the founder and CEO of New Seasons Counseling, Training & Consulting, LLC. For 15 years, she has been a trusted counselor, educator, trainer, consultant, and thought leader dedicated to advancing culturally responsive clinical practice, ethical leadership, and professional development for helping professionals. Through counseling, continuing education, leadership training, and consulting, she equips clinicians and organizations with practical strategies that strengthen both professional excellence and personal sustainability.

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