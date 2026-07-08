Lt. Gov. Coleman Joins Zotefoams Inc. To Cut Ribbon on $13.8 Million Expansion in Walton

WALTON, Ky. (July 8, 2026) – Today, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman joined local officials and leadership from Zotefoams Inc. to cut the ribbon on the $13.8 million expansion of the company’s North American headquarters in Walton. This year also represents Zotefoams’ 25th anniversary of its operations in Northern Kentucky.

“Continuing Kentucky’s historic economic momentum isn’t just about recruiting new companies, it’s also about supporting our longtime partners who have supported our people through good jobs and ongoing growth,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This ribbon-cutting marks an exciting next step for Zotefoams, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary of operating in Walton this year. I want to thank Zotefoams and its leadership for their commitment to Kentucky, and I am looking forward to 25 more years of success.”

“The manufacturing industry is a crucial part of Kentucky’s economy and one of the state’s largest employers,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman. “I am thrilled to join Zotefoams to cut the ribbon on their recent expansion, which will set them up for future success and create quality jobs for Kentuckians. Congratulations to Zotefoams and the Northern Kentucky community on this wonderful milestone.”

The expansion enables the operation to become a full end-to-end manufacturing facility, increasing output by more than 20% and giving North American customers shorter lead times, greater supply chain independence and locally produced materials. The expansion of the facility also allows for the addition of a low-pressure autoclave and washer line. An additional extrusion line is expected to be operational this month, which will add two new jobs to the location and represent another $2.8 million in capital investment. The company’s foam materials are currently used by Boeing, Airbus and Nike, and since the company’s original expansion in 2015, the employee count has increased from 24 to 100.

The expansion was aided by the Bluegrass State Skills Corp. (BSSC), a program through the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic that provides incentives to support Kentucky business’ efforts to help new and existing employees stay competitive through flexible, employer-driven skills-upgrade training.

“This investment marks an important milestone for Zotefoams as we celebrate 25 years in Kentucky and continue to strengthen our presence in North America,” said Ronan Cox, Group CEO of Zotefoams plc. “By expanding our manufacturing capabilities in Walton, we are bringing production closer to our customers, improving responsiveness and creating a more resilient supply chain. The confidence we are demonstrating through this investment reflects the strength of our North American business, the dedication of our team and the long-term opportunities we see across the markets we serve. We are proud to continue investing in Walton and grateful for the support we have received from our employees, customers and partners throughout this journey.”

Zotefoams plc, parent company of Zotefoams Inc., is a world leader in high-performance foam technology delivering optimal material solutions for aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, industrial packaging and space application. Useing a variety of unique manufacturing processes, including environmentally friendly nitrogen expansion for lightweight AZOTE polyolefin and ZOTEK high-performance foams, Zotefoams sells to diverse markets worldwide. Zotefoams uses its own cellular materials to manufacture T-FIT advanced insulation for demanding industrial markets. Zotefoams is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, with manufacturing sites in Croydon, United Kingdom; Kentucky; Brzeg, Poland (foam manufacture); Oklahoma (foam products manufacture and conversion); Anglesola and Burgos, Spain (foam manufacture); and Jiangsu Province, China (T-FIT).

Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann said Zotefoams’ expansion is yet another confirmation of Northern Kentucky’s long-term value for business investment. “Companies choose Northern Kentucky because our region offers the right combination of access, infrastructure and partnership. Zotefoams’ decision to further invest confirms those qualities. We thank Zotefoams for doubling down on its commitment to Northern Kentucky, and look forward to many more years of successful partnership to come.”

Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore thanked the company for expanding in Boone County: “Zotefoams’ expansion adds momentum to Boone County’s manufacturing economy and supports good-paying jobs for local residents. The company’s decision to grow here shows the strength of our workforce and the confidence employers have in Boone County as a place to make products, serve customers and invest for the long term.”

BE NKY Growth Partnership CEO Lee Crume said the company’s expansion underscores the importance of foreign direct investment in Northern Kentucky: “Foreign direct investment strengthens Northern Kentucky’s economy by bringing global companies, capital and innovation into our region. Zotefoams’ decision to expand its Walton operation shows that international manufacturers see Northern Kentucky as a strategic location for North American growth. We are proud to support a global company that continues to invest here and deepen its commitment to the region.”

Zotefoams’ investment and job creation furthers what has been the best six-year period for economic growth in state history.

Since the beginning of his administration, Gov. Beshear has announced more than 1,300 private-sector new-location and expansion projects totaling over $50 billion in announced investments, creating more than 70,000 jobs. This is the highest investment figure secured during the tenure of any governor in the commonwealth’s history and $29 billion more than the next highest total.

Gov. Beshear has announced some of the largest economic development projects in state history, which have solidified Kentucky as the battery capital of the United States: AESC’s $2 billion, 2,000-job gigafactory project in Warren County; Ford Motor Co.’s $2 billion, 2,200-job commitment in Louisville, as well as its $2 billion, 2,100-job project at the Kentucky 1 plant in Hardin County; Shelbyville Battery Manufacturing’s $712 million investment, creating 1,572 jobs in Shelby County; and Toyota’s $1.3 billion investment in Scott County, among others.

In February, the Governor announced Kentucky once again set an all-time record for products shipped globally, with $51.6 billion in exports in 2025, representing a 7.65% increase over 2024.

Unemployment rates fell in all 120 counties between December 2024 and December 2025.

The Governor’s administration also secured the largest General Fund budget surplus and Rainy Day Fund. In 2023, Kentucky recorded over 2 million jobs filled for the first time ever and has stayed above that number ever since.

In addition, Kentucky has secured rating increases from major credit rating agencies Fitch Ratings, S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service.

Earlier this year, Site Selection magazine ranked Kentucky in the top five nationally and second in the South Central region for economic development projects per capita in its 2025 Governor’s Cup rankings. In June, Area Development magazine awarded the commonwealth a Silver Shovel designation in its 2025 Shovel Awards, which highlight states for attracting high-value investment projects that will create a significant number of new jobs in their communities.

Gov. Beshear also announced a new initiative, called New Kentucky Home, to increase economic investment, attain and attract talent, and increase tourism across the state.

For more information on Zotefoams Inc., visit Zotefoams.com.

A detailed community profile for Boone County can be viewed here.

A detailed community profile for Kenton County can be viewed here.

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