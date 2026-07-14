True Care Wildlife Introduces the True Care Home Protection Standard™

A True Care Wildlife technician identifies a potential wildlife entry point during a home inspection in central Oklahoma. The True Care Home Protection Standard™ encourages understanding how wildlife entered a home before recommending repairs Brick-to-fascia transitions are one of many construction details evaluated during a complete home inspection. Openings as small as ¼ inch may allow mice to enter a home. A comprehensive wildlife inspection includes evaluating potential entry points around the entire home, including foundations, rooflines, vents, and other structural vulnerabilities that homeowners may not notice.

New educational standard helps homeowners make more informed decisions when choosing a wildlife company.

When you're hiring a wildlife company, don't just ask how they'll remove the animal. Ask how they'll help protect your home after it's gone” — Brad McKey Owner of True Care Wildlife

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True Care Wildlife today introduced the True Care Home Protection Standard™, an educational standard designed to help homeowners make more informed decisions when choosing a wildlife company by focusing on long-term home protection—not simply removing an animal.

Most homeowners only hire a wildlife removal company once or twice in their lifetime, yet the decisions they make can affect the condition, safety, and value of their home for years. While removing an animal solves the immediate problem, protecting a home requires understanding how wildlife got inside and correcting the conditions that allowed it to happen.

"The animal is why we're called. The home is why we're there," said Brad McKey, Owner of True Care Wildlife. "When you're hiring a wildlife company, don't just ask how they'll remove the animal. Ask how they'll help protect your home after it's gone."

Since 2016, True Care Wildlife's team has completed more than 5,000 wildlife inspections throughout central Oklahoma. Across those inspections, one lesson remained remarkably consistent: wildlife problems rarely begin with the animal—they begin with an opportunity.

Small openings, aging building materials, and overlooked construction details often allow wildlife to enter long before homeowners realize a problem exists. That observation became the foundation for the True Care Home Protection Standard™, which is intended to help homeowners evaluate any qualified wildlife company—not just True Care Wildlife.

Why Home Protection Matters

Many wildlife problems begin with entry points homeowners never knew existed. Understanding how wildlife problems progress can help homeowners recognize why identifying and correcting those vulnerabilities early may reduce recurring wildlife problems and protect one of their largest investments.

"Most costly wildlife damage doesn't begin with a raccoon in the living room," McKey said. "It usually begins with a small opening that nobody knew was there. That's why protecting the home is just as important as removing the animal."

The True Care Home Protection Standard™

Drawing on thousands of inspections, the standard is built around three principles that guide every qualifying project.

Expert Inspection

A complete inspection identifies wildlife activity, locates structural vulnerabilities, documents significant findings whenever practical, and explains how wildlife gained access so homeowners understand why recommendations are being made.

Humane Wildlife Removal

Wildlife should be removed using humane, responsible methods whenever practical and appropriate, resolving the immediate problem while allowing attention to shift toward long-term home protection.

Professional Prevention & Cleanup

Professional exclusion addresses the conditions that allowed wildlife inside, while cleanup addresses contamination, odors, and wildlife scent when appropriate to help reduce recurring wildlife problems.

Backed by a Renewable Lifetime Wildlife Protection Warranty

Homes naturally change over time. New wildlife entry points can develop even after quality repairs have been completed.

That's why qualifying exclusion work is backed by True Care Wildlife's Renewable Lifetime Workmanship Warranty. Annual renewal inspections help identify new vulnerabilities, evaluate previously protected areas, and complete qualifying minor repairs before they become larger wildlife problems.

"Our goal isn't simply to remove an animal," McKey said. "It's to help homeowners protect their home for years to come. Our Renewable Lifetime Workmanship Warranty reflects that commitment by encouraging regular inspections instead of waiting until wildlife finds the next opening."

Questions Every Homeowner Should Ask Before Hiring a Wildlife Company

Choosing a wildlife company involves more than removing an animal. Asking the right questions can help homeowners make informed decisions about protecting their home.

Does the company perform a comprehensive inspection of the entire home—not just the area where the animal was found?

Will the company show me how the animal got inside and explain why repairs are being recommended?

What will be done to help reduce the chances of this problem happening again?

Is the recommended work backed by a written workmanship warranty?

Does the company have an established reputation and a history of standing behind its work?

What do the company's reviews—and its responses to customer concerns—say about its professionalism, communication, and quality of work?

The company hopes the standard encourages homeowners to ask better questions and make informed decisions regardless of which qualified wildlife professional they ultimately choose.

About True Care Wildlife

True Care Wildlife is an Oklahoma-owned wildlife and home protection company serving the greater Oklahoma City metropolitan area. Since 2016, the company has completed more than 5,000 wildlife inspections and specializes in expert inspections, humane wildlife removal, professional prevention and cleanup, attic restoration, and Renewable Lifetime Wildlife Protection Warranty on qualifying exclusion services.

Protect Your Home. Keep Wildlife Wild.

Protecting Homes Starts With a Complete Inspection

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