Elements of Wonder: A solo exhibition by conservationist, explorer and photographer Jon McCormack

Jon McCormack, Iceland, Vatnajokull, Photograph of frozen bubbles in glacier

For McCormack, observing nature and the sublime leads to its protection. His photographs in Elements of Wonder at Maven Gallery aim to inspire conservation

These images ask us to pause, to look more deeply, and to remember our place within a living, breathing system far larger than ourselves.” — Jon McCormack

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Australian photographer and conservationist Jon McCormack, looking closely at the natural world is the first step toward protecting it. That conviction anchors Elements of Wonder, a new solo exhibition opening at Maven Gallery on Friday, July 10, with a public reception beginning at 6:00 PM. On view through September, the exhibition invites visitors into a slower, more attentive way of seeing, and asks what that attention might be worth at a time of mounting pressure on the living world.

Made over more than a decade and across all seven continents, McCormack's photographs move between the intimate and the immense, from aerial views of rivers and coastlines to forms observed at macro and microscopic scale. They uncover the subtle architecture of nature, the branching, veining, and repetition that recur from the largest living systems to the smallest organisms, revealing moments where light, pattern, and scale transform the familiar into something extraordinary. Rather than seeking spectacle, Elements of Wonder encourages viewers to rediscover awe through careful observation.

"Elements of Wonder invites a slow and attentive way of seeing. Moving between the intimate and the immense, it reveals the quiet architecture of the natural world: its rhythms, textures, and hidden harmonies. These images ask us to pause, to look more deeply, and to remember our place within a living, breathing system far larger than ourselves. In attending to beauty, fragility, and interconnectedness, the work offers an invitation not only to witness the world, but to care for it."

Jon McCormack

Those recurring patterns are more than beautiful. The natural world is built largely from fractals, the irregular, self-repeating forms found in coastlines, branches, and river deltas, and a growing body of research suggests we are wired to respond to them. Studies by University of Oregon physicist Richard Taylor and others have found that viewing nature's fractal patterns can measurably lower stress and help restore attention, a physiological echo of the calm many people feel outdoors. McCormack's images give that science a visible form, translating the geometry that quiets the mind into work that can be lived with and returned to.

That attention carries an ethic. Across all seven continents, McCormack has photographed ecosystems under increasing strain, and his images are regularly used by leading conservation organizations to advocate for fragile habitats. The work returns again and again to a single idea, that sustained attention to beauty leads naturally to care, and that what we notice deeply we are more likely to protect.

On Saturday, July 11 at 1:00 PM, McCormack will present a public artist talk at Exploration Place, sharing stories from the field, the ideas behind Elements of Wonder, and the role photography can play in fostering a deeper relationship with the natural world.

ABOUT JON MCCORMACK

Jon McCormack is an Australian photographer and conservationist whose work is deeply informed by his upbringing in the landscapes of the Australian Outback. Beginning as a teenager photographing quiet, often overlooked moments in the bush, he developed a photographic voice rooted in patience, attention, and ecological empathy. Today his photographs explore the intricate patterns and emotional textures of wild places, working at scales from the aerial to the microscopic and seeking to inspire both wonder and responsibility.

His monograph Patterns: Art of the Natural World (Damiani) gathers work made across all seven continents and features essays by Sylvia Earle, Wade Davis, and David George Haskell, with proceeds directed to the conservation nonprofit Vital Impacts. Strong demand has taken the book into a new printing. His photographs have been exhibited internationally, including at CENTER in Santa Fe and New York's Seaport Museum as part of Photoville, and featured by National Geographic and CNN. He is a member of The Explorers Club and the Royal Geographical Society, and has long supported the building of schools in Kenya through the Kilgoris Project.

ABOUT MAVEN GALLERY

Maven Gallery is Wichita's contemporary photography gallery, representing artists pursuing light to the ends of the Earth and

ON VIEW: July 10 through September 30, 2026

OPENING RECEPTION: Friday, July 10, 6:00 PM

LOCATION: Maven Gallery, Wichita, KS

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