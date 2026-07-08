Attorney General Liz Murrill Announces $45 Million Multistate Settlement with Block Inc. Over Deceptive Practices on Cash App
Attorney General Liz Murrill today announced a $45 million
multistate settlement with Block, Inc., the company behind the popular
peer-to-peer payments app Cash App. Louisiana will receive $557,086.81 from
the multistate settlement. The settlement also reaffirms Block's commitment
to distribute between $75 million and $120 million to compensate consumers
nationwide as part of its settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection
Bureau (CFPB).
The settlement resolves allegations that Block misled
consumers about the safety of Cash App, failed to protect users from fraud on
the platform, and didn't provide the fraud protection and resolution that it
promised and that was required by law. In short, the company failed to help
people when things went wrong.
"Cash App promised consumers a safe way to
send and receive money, but too many Louisianans were left on their own when
fraud occurred. Companies that handle people's money have a responsibility to
protect their customers and follow the law. If they don't, we will hold them
accountable,” said Attorney General Murrill.
Block told Cash App users their money was safe – implying
that the app worked like a bank, with the same protections, which wasn't true.
At the same time, Block knew fraud on its platform was rising sharply – and
instead of warning users or strengthening protections, it doubled down on
marketing.
For years, Block actively promoted direct deposits of
paychecks and government benefits into Cash App. It made a particular push to
reach unbanked and underbanked consumers – people who would often rely on Cash
App as their primary financial account, and who were especially vulnerable to
fraud. Block grew its user base without making sure it could support those
users when problems arose.
Block's policies didn't just fail to stop fraud – in several ways they made it easier:
- Block's sign-up process was designed to be fast and frictionless, with minimal identity verification. That made it easy for fraudsters to create accounts, not just legitimate users.
- For years, Cash App had no phone support. Users who needed help could only message through the app or on social media. People who got locked out – or just wanted to talk to someone – searched online for a phone number and often ended up calling fake 1-800 numbers run by scammers posing as Cash App. Those scammers would then take over accounts or drain users' other financial accounts. Block knew this was happening and didn't warn users or set up a real phone line until years later.
- Block ran a social media promotion called Cash App Fridays, encouraging users to publicly post their $cashtag – a unique Cash App identifier – for a chance to win a weekly prize. Fraudsters would then contact those users, tell them they'd won, and trick them into handing over their login information. Block knew about these scams and kept running the promotion anyway, for years.
Block's failure to provide adequate customer service and to
fulfill its promise to protect users from fraud had real consequences for real
people. Innocent users who experienced automated account locks for suspicious
transactions were frequently locked out of their accounts for weeks without a
way to access their money. Victims of fraud through the app were often left
with no recourse because delays made it impossible to recover stolen money from
scammers and because Block failed to investigate unauthorized transactions and
failed to issue refunds when required by law.
Under the settlement, Block has agreed to implement and
maintain responsible practices to resolve these issues, including to:
- Maintain customer support that can resolve fraud complaints, account lockouts, and other problems.
- Offer live support 24 hours a day, with a human available by phone at least 13.5 hours a day and by live chat at least 18 hours a day.
- Stop making false or misleading claims about Cash App's safety and how it protects users from fraud.
- Discontinue marketing practices known to increase fraud on the platform.
- Directly educate consumers about common types of fraud.
- Fulfill its legal obligations to investigate fraud claims and reimburse users for unauthorized transactions.
Additional information regarding the CFPB settlement is
available at: https://www.consumerfinance.gov/enforcement/actions/block-inc/ and https://cashappcfpbsettlement.com/.
About the Investigation:
Oregon and Texas led the investigation, securing relief for all 46 participating states, including Louisiana.
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