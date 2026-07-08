Clean Water Trust Approves $244.5 Million in New Grants and Loans at its July Meeting.
CWP-24-46, CWP-24-46-A,
CWP-25-75, CWP-25-75-A
Route 28 West Sewer Expansion Project
Nitrogen Removal Improvement and New Headworks Facility
Centerville Village Sewer Expansion South Phase
Phinney’s Lane Neighborhoods Sewer Expansion
Chatham Sewer Extension Phase 1F
Combined Sewer Overflow 045, 083, Separation/Rehabilitation
Locke Street Sewer Separation Phase 2
Collection System Improvements Phase 2
Secondary Clarifiers, Grit, and Building Upgrades
Phase I Sewer System Rehabilitation
Lakes and Ponds Area Collection System and Pump Station
Phase 16 Construction Infiltration/Inflow and Capacity Improvement
Sewer Rehabilitation in Phase 2B Area
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