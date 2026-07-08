Clean Water Trust Approves $244.5 Million in New Grants and Loans at its July Meeting.

CWP-24-46, CWP-24-46-A, CWP-25-75, CWP-25-75-A Route 28 West Sewer Expansion Project Nitrogen Removal Improvement and New Headworks Facility Centerville Village Sewer Expansion South Phase Phinney’s Lane Neighborhoods Sewer Expansion Chatham Sewer Extension Phase 1F Combined Sewer Overflow 045, 083, Separation/Rehabilitation Locke Street Sewer Separation Phase 2 Collection System Improvements Phase 2 Secondary Clarifiers, Grit, and Building Upgrades Phase I Sewer System Rehabilitation Lakes and Ponds Area Collection System and Pump Station Phase 16 Construction Infiltration/Inflow and Capacity Improvement Sewer Rehabilitation in Phase 2B Area

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