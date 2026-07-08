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Clean Water Trust Approves $244.5 Million in New Grants and Loans at its July Meeting.

CWP-24-46, CWP-24-46-A,

CWP-25-75, CWP-25-75-A

Route 28 West Sewer Expansion Project

Nitrogen Removal Improvement and New Headworks Facility

Centerville Village Sewer Expansion South Phase

Phinney’s Lane Neighborhoods Sewer Expansion

Chatham Sewer Extension Phase 1F

Combined Sewer Overflow 045, 083, Separation/Rehabilitation

Locke Street Sewer Separation Phase 2

Collection System Improvements Phase 2

Secondary Clarifiers, Grit, and Building Upgrades

Phase I Sewer System Rehabilitation

Lakes and Ponds Area Collection System and Pump Station

Phase 16 Construction Infiltration/Inflow and Capacity Improvement

Sewer Rehabilitation in Phase 2B Area

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Clean Water Trust Approves $244.5 Million in New Grants and Loans at its July Meeting.

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