Governor Morrisey Announces PowerFlo Expansion in Wood County ...

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today announced that PowerFlo Solutions will invest $20 million to establish advanced manufacturing operations in Wood County, creating between 120 and 200 new full-time jobs while expanding the state's growing advanced manufacturing and energy economy.

"Today's announcement is another sign that our strategy is working," said Governor Patrick Morrisey. "When you focus on the fundamentals, you create an environment where businesses want to invest. PowerFlo's decision to grow in West Virginia is another vote of confidence in our state's future."

PowerFlo Solutions, led by West Virginia native Jim Vuksic, will acquire the 240,000-square-foot Hino manufacturing facility in Williamstown as the home for its next phase of growth. The company manufactures critical electrical infrastructure that supports data centers, artificial intelligence, and other advanced technologies, positioning West Virginia at the forefront of one of the world's fastest-growing industries.

The State of West Virginia worked closely with PowerFlo throughout the project, including making an adjacent 11-acre parcel available to support the company's long-term expansion plans. The additional property provides room for future growth while reinforcing the company's commitment to investing in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

"This project demonstrates how government should work," Governor Morrisey said. "Our job is to solve problems, not create obstacles. By working together and focusing on the fundamentals, we're creating opportunities for businesses to succeed and for West Virginians to build rewarding careers right here at home."

Since October, Governor Morrisey's administration has announced more than $12.85 billion in private-sector investments expected to create more than 13,600 projected jobs.

PowerFlo's investment supports the administration's long-term economic development strategy by strengthening West Virginia's advanced manufacturing base while creating new opportunities for workers, families, and communities across the state.