Cambria Christmas Market Launches First-Ever Christmas in July Sale, Tickets + Overnight Packages on Sale Now

Cambria Christmas Market Light Tunnel Cambria Christmas Market Angel Light Display

Limited-time offer available through July 31: 10% off hotel + ticket packages or $5 off adult tickets

Our guests have been planning their holiday visits months in advance for years. Christmas in July is our way of rewarding early planners and giving everyone a reason to lock in their December now.” — Mike Arnold

CAMBRIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the first time in its 15-year history, the Cambria Christmas Market is celebrating Christmas in July with a limited-time mid-summer sale as it prepares to welcome guests back for another magical holiday season. Returning November 27 through December 31, 2026, guests can once again experience over 3 million twinkling lights, an authentic German vendor market, festive food and drinks, live music, Santa visits, holiday train rides, and more.To celebrate, the Market is kicking off the season early with its first-ever Christmas in July promotion. Now through July 31, guests can save 10% on Cambria Christmas Market Hotel + Ticket Packages , or take $5 off Sunday through Friday adult tickets when purchased online using promo code MERRY.10% OFF HOTEL + TICKET PACKAGESNow through July 31, save 10% on Cambria Christmas Market Hotel + Ticket Packages using promo code MERRY. It’s the lowest rate that will be offered all season! All Hotel + Ticket packages include admission to the event for each person on the reservation, hotel accommodations, and complimentary breakfast.• Cambria Pines Lodge: Stay just steps away from the magic! Some rooms feature private decks overlooking the dazzling light displays, while spacious family suites and pet-friendly options make it easy for everyone to enjoy the holiday fun.• Sea Otter Inn: Located along Moonstone Beach, this cozy coastal retreat offers a complimentary shuttle to the event and includes a breakfast basket delivery, oceanfront fire pits, and the relaxing sounds of the waves.• J. Patrick House & Inn: Nestled just across the street from the lights, this charming Inn is perfect for couples or solo travelers seeking a romantic holiday getaway.$5 OFF EVENT TICKETSBuy your tickets by July 31 using promo code MERRY, and save $5 off Sunday-Friday adult tickets! Ticket prices start at $30, and children 5 and under are always FREE.Weekends and dates closer to Christmas will fill the fastest, especially for guests traveling from across California and beyond, while weekdays are perfect for those seeking a more relaxed visit. Don’t miss the chance to make magical memories this holiday season! Book now at CambriaChristmasMarket.com.THE MARKET GIVES BACKNow in its 15th year, the market continues to support the town of Cambria, giving back to local nonprofits, including: the Homeless Animal Rescue Team, Cambria Center for the Arts, Cambria Community Health District, and Jack's Helping Hand, while also hosting a Special Needs Night each season for families with disabilities.Peak dates and weekends have sold out in past seasons, and guests who plan ahead get first pick of dates and hotel packages.The Cambria Christmas Market is proudly sponsored by CoastHills Credit Union, Cuesta Springs Ice Company, State Farm Mike Smith, Wood Pellet Products, and Moonstone Hotel Properties, and proudly serves BarrelHouse Brewing Company.###About Cambria Christmas Market:Since 2011, the Cambria Christmas Market has brought German holiday tradition to California's Central Coast, drawing 80,000 guests each season to Cambria Pines Lodge and Cambria Nursery for an evening among 3 million twinkling lights. The market's owner is German, and each year the team travels to Germany to work directly with the artisans behind the handcrafted goods sold in the German goods booth. Guests wander an artisan vendor market, warm up with Glühwein and roasted nuts in the Biergarten, visit Santa, and ride the market train, while Christmas Wishes & Dreams at Cambria Nursery offers a separate shopping experience open day and night. Produced by Cambria Pines Lodge and Moonstone Hotel Properties, the Cambria Christmas Market runs select evenings from late November through December 31.

Cambria Christmas Market

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