Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum Adds Herd of Goats

July 8, 2026

Contact: Jessica Brogdon

Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum, Oklahoma Historical Society

Office: 405-967-9487

[email protected]

PawneeBillRanch.org

PAWNEE, Okla. — The Pawnee Bill Ranch is going back to its roots and adding a herd of goats to the pasture—just like Pawnee Bill did when he was alive.

With support from the Pawnee Bill Ranch Association, the site purchased 16 Nubian goats from a breeder in Poteau. Nubian goats are a domesticated breed that originated in the 19th century. The animals will help clear underbrush and low tree growth throughout the ranch grounds. Nubian goats have a taller stature, allowing them to graze higher into trees and brush than many other breeds. They are also well adapted to Oklahoma’s climate, having been bred and raised in this region for generations.

“This herd of Nubian goats will allow the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum to help support responsible land stewardship and enhance the visitor experience, in addition to providing educational opportunities,” said Chantry Banks, director of the Museums and Historic Sites Division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. “The goats provide a natural method of brush control without relying on machinery or chemicals.”

The goats arrived in Pawnee on Tuesday, July 7. Fencing will be used to create two one-acre rotational grazing areas. This system will keep the goats contained while the other area recovers, ensuring healthy vegetation management over time.

“Pawnee Bill raised his own herd of goats on this same ranch at one point, and we are honored to play a role in bringing goats back to this historic site,” said Mona Denney, president of the Pawnee Bill Ranch Association. “Adding Nubians helps us interpret and preserve the agricultural practices common to this region’s past.”

Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum is located at 1141 Pawnee Bill Rd. in Pawnee. The site is currently closed for preservation and restoration work funded by the Legacy Capital Financing Fund.

The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications, the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, please visit okhistory.org.

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