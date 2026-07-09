Milhaus Receives MHDC Approval to Develop 194 Affordable Apartments in Kansas City

Rendering of Linwood & Troost Apartments at 3200 Troost Ave. in Kansas City. Milhaus will build two four-story buildings with 194 affordable apartments for households at or below 60% of area median income along the Troost MAX corridor, with construction e

Missouri Housing Development Commission Awards Tax Credits as Kansas City Housing Trust Fund Commits $1.5 Million to 100% Affordable Development

Bringing modern, quality affordable housing to the Troost corridor has been a shared vision for this entire community, and the LIHTC approval from MHDC brings that vision within reach.” — Devon Coffey, Director of Development at Milhaus

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Milhaus , a national award-winning developer, owner and operator of Class A multifamily properties, has received approval from the Missouri Housing Development Commission (MHDC) for Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) to advance Linwood & Troost Apartments in Kansas City. The project will convert two vacant lots at 3200 Troost Ave. into a 100% affordable residential development featuring two four-story buildings with 194 units. The project marks Milhaus's first Low-Income Housing Tax Credit development in Kansas City.Funding for the project includes 4% federal tax credits through the MHDC LIHTC program, a tax abatement from Kansas City's Planned Industrial Expansion Authority (PIEA), and $1.5 million awarded from the Kansas City Housing Trust Fund. Milhaus will develop both four-story buildings concurrently, on the south corners of Linwood Blvd. and Troost Ave., creating an immediate and visible impact. All units will serve households at or below 60% of Area Median Income. Construction is expected to begin by the end of 2026, with completion anticipated in approximately 2028."Bringing modern, quality affordable housing to the Troost corridor has been a shared vision for this entire community, and the LIHTC approval from MHDC brings that vision within reach," said Devon Coffey, Director of Development at Milhaus. "The enthusiasm from neighborhood groups and city council members has been tremendous, and we believe Linwood & Troost Apartments will address a genuine need for affordable workforce housing while serving as a catalyst for additional growth along one of Kansas City's most historically significant corridors."Located on the Troost MAX transit corridor, the development includes transit-supportive infrastructure such as wide sidewalks and designated loading areas. The site sits at the convergence of several Kansas City neighborhoods along a potential future Streetcar corridor connecting KU Hospital at 39th Street and State Line Road to the VA Hospital at Linwood Boulevard and Van Brunt Boulevard. Milhaus engaged multiple neighborhood associations, including the Troost Coalition, throughout the design and approval process."This award from MHDC is a meaningful milestone for this project and an important step in our expansion into affordable housing," said Drew Rosenbarger, Vice President of Development at Milhaus. "Linwood & Troost Apartments reflects our evolution as a company to bring the same rigor, creativity, and commitment we apply to our Class A portfolio into the affordable housing space. We’re proud to partner with MHDC and Kansas City to deliver a project that makes a real difference for the community."Milhaus is serving as both developer and general contractor on the project. For more information, visit www.milhaus.com.

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