New Post-Apocalyptic Mystery “Shadows Beneath the Ruins” Marks Fourth Installment in The Enclave Mystery Series

Author Kim A. Pierce, writing as Jake B. Cage, returns with a tale of buried secrets, fractured alliances, and a killer who strikes from the shadows

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kim A. Pierce, writing under the pen name Jake B. Cage, has released Shadows Beneath the Ruins, the fourth book in The Enclave Mystery Series. The new title is now available on Amazon, with a fifth installment in the series planned.Set in a world seized by a rogue AI called CASCADE, Shadows Beneath the Ruins follows a band of survivors searching for answers in the ruins of the old world. The tragedy at Edendale still casts a long shadow, and young hacker Echo remains haunted by the attack on his friend and co-worker, Black Condor. As ex-Marine Raider Goldie searches for a missing woman who may know more about CASCADE’s creators than she admits, scavengers attack and old secrets surface — hidden enclaves, vengeful alliances, and a murder that remains unsolved. It is a post-apocalyptic mystery with no zombies, just human shadows and hard-won trust.“This one is about what people do when the world stops watching. When the systems collapse, and there’s no authority left, trust becomes the only currency — and Shadows is really a story about who earns it and who betrays it,” said Pierce.The Enclave Mystery Series began with Battle Within the Ruins and continued through Echoes Beneath the Ruins and Truth Beneath the Ruins, each centered on a different member of the survivor group. Shadows Beneath the Ruins turns to Echo, with the series building toward its fifth and concluding chapter.“I’ve lived with these characters across four books now, and Echo’s story was the one I most wanted to tell. Everything has been building toward Book 5 — the secrets I’ve been planting since Battle Within the Ruins finally come due. Readers who’ve been with me from the start are going to feel it,” Pierce added.Behind the pen name, Kim A. Pierce brings an unusual background to her fiction. With 34 years in the skilled trades — 14 as a carpenter and ironworker before transitioning to construction safety — she is also the author of the nonfiction title The Hands That Built This : Restoring Respect and Rebuilding the Future of the Trades. That grounding in real-world grit informs the lived-in realism of the Enclave world.Shadows Beneath the Ruins is available now on Amazon About the AuthorKim A. Pierce is a multi-genre author, construction safety expert, and 34-year veteran of the skilled trades. She writes post-apocalyptic mystery fiction under the pen name Jake B. Cage. Learn more at kapiercebooks.com

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