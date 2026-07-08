Big Air USA Opens First New Jersey Location in Pennsville

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30,000-Square-Foot Indoor Adventure Park Brings Family Fun to Pennsville

PENNSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- -- Big Air USA, a fast-growing franchisor of indoor adventure parks, today announced the grand opening of Big Air Pennsville, the brand’s first location in the state of New Jersey. Join the celebration on Saturday, July 11, 2026, doors will open at 10:00 AM with prizes to be given away for the first 100 guests in line.Big Air Pennsville will feature over 30,000 square feet of fun for the entire family, with over 18 attractions including an LED Slide, Zip Line, laser tag, roller skating rink, Virtual Reality, Sports Court, Brushboarding, obstacle courses, toddler play and much more. Guests will enjoy stress-free birthday party planning with packages to accommodate up to 300 guests, including setup, cleanup, food, drinks, goodie bags, and more!"Big Air is really built for adventures. We wanted to create a space where kids of all ages can come together and have fun.” said Kevin Odekirk, President of Big Air. “As our first location in New Jersey, we're excited to introduce Pennsville families to Big Air and make this community our new home.”Big Air Pennsville will be open seven days a week, offering weather-proof fun for different age groups - the little ones can enjoy Toddler Timewithout the big kids around, while Cosmic Nightsis enjoyed most by middle-schoolers and teens. For those who want to simply relax, Big Eats will offer everyone’s favorite snacks with access to comfortable seating, free WiFi, and TVs.“Opening Big Air Adventure Park has truly been a labor of love. After months of planning and hard work, we’re excited to finally share it with the community.“ said Michael Galli, Co-Owner of Big Air Pennsville. “We hope Big Air becomes a place where birthdays are celebrated, friendships are made, and families create memories they’ll cherish for years to come.”Big Air Pennsville is located at 233 S Broadway, Pennsville, New Jersey 08070. For up-to-date news on special events, discounts, and giveaways, visit bigairusa.com/pennsville and follow us on Instagram @bigairpv and on Facebook @bigairpennsville.Big Air is Big Adventure!###About Big Air USAJoin us at Big Air where you can literally bounce off the walls! Founded in 2012, Big Air boasts fun for all ages with obstacle courses, zip lines, trademarked attractions like Battlebeam, events like Toddler Time, an award-winning birthday party program, and over one-half million square feet across Arizona, California, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington - and growing! Big Air’s franchise support team is second-to-none providing decades of expertise in real-estate development, operations, training and marketing. To learn more about the company and franchising opportunities, visit bigairusa.com and connect with us on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/bigairusa

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