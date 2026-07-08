Western Art Show Brings 51 Original Works and Seventeen Artists to America's Mountain Festival

Western Art Show Awards (Courtesy Photo) Rita Cirillo, oil painting (Courtesy Photo) Rita Cirillo, oil painting (Courtesy Photo) Official America's Mountain Festival Logo

Woodland Park on Saturday, July 11, one of the event's most AMF anticipated attractions will be the Western Art Show.

The Western Art Show adds another dimension to America's Mountain Festival” — Derek Waggoner, Founder of America's Mountain Festival

WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As America's Mountain Festival returns to Woodland Park on Saturday, July 11, one of the event's most anticipated attractions will be the Western Art Show, the largest exhibition of its kind in the region, showcasing original artwork inspired by the spirit, heritage, landscapes, and traditions of the American West.Held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the elegant River Room at Tava House , the Western Art Show will feature 17 accomplished artists and 51 original works of art, providing festival attendees and art enthusiasts an opportunity to experience exceptional western-themed artwork in a unique mountain setting.The exhibition is presented by Reserve Our Gallery and includes a special furniture display from Tweeds Fine Furnishings, creating a distinctive showcase that celebrates both western artistry and craftsmanship.Visitors are encouraged to spend time with the artwork, meet participating artists, and vote for their favorite pieces throughout the day. Public voting will determine the coveted People's Choice Award, while additional honors will include the Tava Award and the Peak Art Award.The event culminates with a Meet-and-Greet, Champagne Toast and Awards Ceremony at 4:30 p.m., where winning artists will be recognized alongside the public, sponsors, and community members who helped make the exhibition possible."The Western Art Show adds another dimension to America's Mountain Festival," said Derek Waggoner, Founder of America's Mountain Festival. "We're celebrating music, western heritage, community traditions, and now some of the finest western artists working today. It creates a cultural experience that reflects the character of Woodland Park and the Pikes Peak region."The art show complements a festival that continues to grow in both size and impact. This year's event features a nationally recognized country music lineup headlined by Aaron Watson, along with Jenna Paulette, Walker Montgomery, Tyce Delk, Matt Skinner Band, and Kenya Reese, winner of the 2026 America's Mountain Festival Songwriters Competition.The City of Woodland Park has also proclaimed July 11, 2026, as Western Wear Day, encouraging residents and visitors to celebrate the community's western heritage by wearing western attire throughout the day."This year's festival truly offers something for everyone," said Heather Burrows, Operations Director for America's Mountain Festival. "Whether your passion is music, art, western culture, family activities, local businesses, or simply enjoying a beautiful day in Woodland Park, we invite everyone to be part of the celebration."In addition to live music, the festival includes a record number of sponsors, an expanded vendor marketplace, food trucks, family-friendly activities, a Kids Zone, and appearances by the popular hosts of the Teller Time podcast, Thom Seehafer and Charlie Chambers, who will serve as Masters of Ceremonies.The festival also supports important community causes. Partial proceeds will benefit Rifles 2 Reins, a nonprofit dedicated to helping veterans and first responders through equine-assisted programs, and the Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District, which provides critical emergency response and public safety services throughout the region.Participating ArtistsThe 2026 Western Art Show features works by:• Jacqui Gould• Janice Howell• John Tonini• Julie Cutting• Karen Boyer• Kate DeGraaf• Lois Sprague• Mark Gale• Michael Gault• Michelle Melville• Patricia Brannan• Perry Lewis• Philomena Chillino• Rita Cirillo• Scott Yeager• Tracy Mitchell• Trent LanningAdmission to the Western Art Show is included as part of the day's activities, and the public is encouraged to attend, view the artwork, meet the artists, and cast their votes for the People's Choice Award.For tickets, schedules, and complete festival information, visit www.americasmountainfestival.com PHOTO OPPORTUNITYThe Western Art Show Awards Ceremony, Champagne Toast, and Artist Meet-and-Greet will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the River Room at Tava House, providing media and attendees an opportunity to meet participating artists and recognize award winners.

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