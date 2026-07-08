Norfolk Southern to close two railroad crossings in Fauquier County for maintenance next week

CULPEPER — Beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 13, Norfolk Southern will close a segment of Route 55 (Main Street) and Route 724 (Sage Road) in Fauquier County to complete maintenance work at two railroad crossings.

Work at both crossings will be completed at the same time to minimize traffic impacts. The roads are expected to reopen to traffic by 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 18.

During the work, Main Street drivers should follow the signed recommended detour route, which is approximately 5 miles and uses Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), Route 709 (Belvoir Road) and Route 17 (Winchester Road).

Motorists on Sage Road should follow the signed recommended detour route, which is approximately 7 miles, via Route 729 (Carrington Road) and Route 55.

The Main Street railroad crossing is located just east of Route 710 (Rectortown Road) near Marshall and the Sage Road railroad crossing is located just south of Route 55.

All work is scheduled, weather permitting. Drivers are advised to use caution in the area and follow all posted detour signs.

Local updates about conditions in VDOT’s Culpeper District are posted to X.com/VaDOTCulp and the Culpeper District Facebook page.

Current traffic conditions, VDOT’s statewide network of traffic cameras, and other travel information are available on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app, or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.