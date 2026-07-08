Stop public bodies using litigation to thwart journalists, says NUJ parliamentary group

MPs have called on the government to do more to safeguard press freedom after a public body attempted to recover Freedom of Information (FOI) costs from freelance journalist and NUJ member Barnie Choudhury.

Last month a tribunal threw out a claim by the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) to claw back £14,000 from Choudhury, who sought to uncover the financial terms on which the JAC’s chief executive stood down.

John McDonnell MP, NUJ parliamentary group secretary, tabled an Early Day Motion (EDM) that expresses concern over the JAC's actions and calls on the government to ensure that no public body may use financial pressure or litigation to deter journalists from doing their job.

The parliamentary petition agrees with the NUJ that "the legally enforced recovery of FOI costs would add to the weaponry of those who use Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation to undermine media freedom."

While the JAC's application was denied - a decision welcomed by the NUJ - there remains a risk that other public bodies could use the same device to obstruct journalists.

McDonnell took up the case after meeting with Choudhury in Westminster, agreeing to highlight the issues through multiple channels - including an adjournment debate and parliamentary questions.

Barnie Choudhury and John McDonnell in Westminster. © Tim Dawson

Return to listing