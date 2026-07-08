Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,816 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,232 in the last 365 days.

Stop public bodies using litigation to thwart journalists, says NUJ parliamentary group

MPs have called on the government to do more to safeguard press freedom after a public body attempted to recover Freedom of Information (FOI) costs from freelance journalist and NUJ member Barnie Choudhury.

Last month a tribunal threw out a claim by the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) to claw back £14,000 from Choudhury, who sought to uncover the financial terms on which the JAC’s chief executive stood down. 

John McDonnell MP, NUJ parliamentary group secretary, tabled an Early Day Motion (EDM) that expresses concern over the JAC's actions and calls on the government to ensure that no public body may use financial pressure or litigation to deter journalists from doing their job. 

The parliamentary petition agrees with the NUJ that "the legally enforced recovery of FOI costs would add to the weaponry of those who use Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation to undermine media freedom." 

While the JAC's application was denied - a decision welcomed by the NUJ - there remains a risk that other public bodies could use the same device to obstruct journalists. 

McDonnell took up the case after meeting with Choudhury in Westminster, agreeing to highlight the issues through multiple channels - including an adjournment debate and parliamentary questions.

Barnie Choudhury and John McDonnell sitting at a table and shaking hands.

Barnie Choudhury and John McDonnell in Westminster.

© Tim Dawson

Return to listing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Stop public bodies using litigation to thwart journalists, says NUJ parliamentary group

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.