Lake Protectors In-Person Training | Blue Mountain Lake DATE: Wednesday, July 8 START TIME: 5:00pm REGION: DEC Region 5 (Hamilton County) END TIME: 7:00pm LOCATION: Blue Mountain Lake Firehall, 3453 Route 28, Blue Mountain Lake, NY 12812 REGISTRATION LINK: Lake Protectors Training | Blue Mountain Lake Firehall July 8, 5:00-7:00pm MORE INFORMATION: Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program | Lake Protectors In-Person Traning | Blue Mountain Lake Join APIPP Aquatic Invasive Species Manager Anna Hardiman at the firehall in Blue Mountain Lake on Wednesday, July 8, to learn the key identification of aquatic invasive species that are found in the Adirondack region. This hands-on training will allow participants to see live and preserved specimens of the invasive species so they can feel confident about how to identify them. Attendees will then review how to complete a report using online or paper materials. We will also cover submitting reports to: https://www.nyimapinvasives.org/ our statewide database.

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