Swift Sensors Launches Affordable Vape Detection for K-12 Schools

Swift Sensors Vape Detection System

New vape detection solution provides K-12 schools with core deterrence and enforcement tools at a fraction of the cost of feature-inflated competitors

School districts don’t need expensive feature-inflated devices to solve a vape problem. They need a device built to do one thing well, at a price that fits the budget.” — Ray Almgren, CEO, Swift Sensors

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swift Sensors, Inc., the leading provider of wireless sensor solutions, today announced the launch of its new vape detection sensor, a device built to do one job: detect vaping, alert staff immediately, and provide documentation.

Many vape detection systems bundle complex air quality features and add-on functionalities that don't address the core problem. Swift Sensors takes the opposite approach. The Swift Sensors Vape Detection Sensor delivers a streamlined solution that is more cost-effective than multi-purpose platforms. The device is purpose-built to provide reliable vape detection without requiring customers to purchase a long list of features they may never use.

"K-12 schools have told us the same thing again and again: they have a vaping problem, and they want a device built to solve that specific problem, not a bundle of extra features that drive up the price," said Ray Almgren, CEO of Swift Sensors. "We built a sensor that does vape detection and nothing else, so districts can solve the problem they actually have without paying for the ones they don’t."

The system is built around the three things K-12 leadership and security personnel say they need most: immediate vape alerts, tamper alerts, and incident reports.

The vape-only sensor detects the ultra-fine liquid droplets released during vaping, including propylene glycol, glycerin, and nicotine, and returns a simple Yes or No presence reading the moment activity is detected. When an event occurs, the system sends an instant alert by SMS, email, or voice to the individuals or groups a school district designates, enabling immediate intervention.

The sensor captures no images or audio, so it can be deployed confidently in private, high-risk areas that camera systems cannot cover. Typical placements include:

- Restrooms, where many vaping incidents occur and cameras are never permitted

- Locker rooms and changing areas that require both enforcement and privacy

- Stairwells and other low-traffic spaces where activity often goes unnoticed

- Libraries, media centers, and quiet study areas that benefit from discreet monitoring

In addition to vape alerts, the sensor is tamper-aware and generates an alert if someone attempts to disable it. Every detected event is automatically logged with a timestamp in the Swift Sensors Cloud Console, generating the incident reports K-12 safety teams need for disciplinary proceedings, policy enforcement, insurance reporting, and administrative review. District-wide trend reports inform future policy and investment decisions with hard data.

Sensor data is protected end-to-end. Communication from the sensor to the gateway uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) 5 with 128-bit AES encryption, and communication from the gateway to the Cloud Console uses 256-bit AES encryption transmitted over a secure connection via Ethernet, WiFi, or Cellular. The Swift Sensors network does not permit outside communication, which keeps the data closed and secure.

A single Swift Sensors gateway supports up to 150 sensors within a 500-foot radius, allowing districts and multi-building campuses to scale coverage across many rooms and floors. The monitoring plan is based simply on the number of sensors deployed and no long-term contracts are required.

The Swift Sensors Vape Detection Sensor is available now. Schools, libraries, and other public facilities requiring vape detection can request a quote or schedule a demonstration at swiftsensors.com or by calling 512-256-7552.

About Swift Sensors

Swift Sensors, Inc., the leading provider of wireless sensor solutions, helps customers make data-driven decisions in mission-critical moments. Its high-performing, comprehensive wireless sensor solutions are always on, reliably measuring and remotely monitoring customers’ most valuable can’t-fail assets. Based in Austin, Texas, Swift Sensors delivers a seamless, automated, high-quality experience that combines best-in-class and cost-effective cloud-based monitoring solutions with unmatched expert support. For more information, visit swiftsensors.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.