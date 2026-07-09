Institute of the Americas Releases Sustainability Tech Assessment for LAC Municipalities

Bilingual guide offers practical, scalable technologies for climate resilience, water security, renewable energy, waste, and sustainable urban development.

Municipal governments across Latin America and the Caribbean are increasingly on the front lines of climate change.” — Richard Kiy, CEO, Institute of the Americas

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Institute of the Americas (IOA) today announced the release of its comprehensive new publication, an Assessment of Applicable Sustainability Technologies & Policy Solutions for Latin America and the Caribbean, a practical resource designed specifically to help municipal governments identify, evaluate and implement proven sustainability technologies and policy solutions adapted to the realities of cities and communities throughout the region.Developed with the generous support of the Alumbra Innovations Foundation, the bilingual (English-Spanish) assessment provides municipal leaders with an evidence-based roadmap for addressing some of the region's most pressing challenges, including climate adaptation, water scarcity, flooding, extreme heat, wildfire risk, renewable energy deployment, sustainable construction and circular economy solutions. The assessment emphasizes technologies that are applicable, affordable and scalable for municipalities operating under diverse institutional and financial conditions."Municipal governments across Latin America and the Caribbean are increasingly on the front lines of climate change," said Richard Kiy, President and CEO of the Institute of the Americas and co-editor of the assessment. "Whether confronting prolonged drought, more frequent flooding, extreme heat, rapid urbanization or mounting pressures on public infrastructure, local leaders need practical solutions—not simply ambitious aspirations. This assessment was developed to help municipalities identify technologies and policy innovations that can be implemented today while laying the foundation for more resilient and prosperous communities tomorrow."Unlike many academic studies, the assessment is designed as a practical decision-making guide for mayors, municipal staff, utilities, planning agencies and local policymakers across the Americas. Drawing upon extensive international research, interviews with experts, peer review and selected field observations, the assessment examines technologies that have already demonstrated success in cities around the world and evaluates their relevance for Latin American and Caribbean municipalities.The publication is organized around two complementary themes:• Climate Resilience Solutions, including environmental monitoring, climate risk communication, flood and coastal resilience, water resource management, drought adaptation, extreme heat mitigation and wildfire prevention.Media Contact:• Circular Economy Solutions, including renewable energy, distributed generation, sustainable construction, green buildings, recycling and modern waste management systems.Throughout the assessment, municipalities are encouraged to pursue integrated approaches that combine technological innovation with effective governance, sound public policy, diversified financing and long-term planning. The assessment also highlights numerous case studies from across Latin America, the Caribbean and other regions that demonstrate how communities of varying sizes have successfully adopted sustainable technologies despite fiscal and institutional constraints.According to Elizabeth Mosqueda, Environment Program Leader at the Institute of the Americas and co-editor of the publication, "Cities throughout Latin America and the Caribbean possess tremendous opportunities to leapfrog traditional infrastructure models by adopting technologies that are increasingly more affordable, modular and adaptable. Our objective was to produce a resource that municipal decision-makers can immediately put to work as they evaluate future investments and strengthen local resilience."The Institute hopes the assessment will serve as a valuable resource not only for municipalities but also for national governments, development banks, corporates, philanthropic organizations, universities, engineering firms and technology providers seeking to accelerate sustainable urban development throughout the Americas.The publication further reinforces the Institute of the Americas' longstanding commitment to fostering practical collaboration across the Western Hemisphere by connecting public officials, private sector innovators, researchers and civil society organizations to advance sustainable economic development and improve quality of life.The complete bilingual publication is available free of charge at: https://institute.iamericas.org/sustainability-tech-assessment/ About the Institute of the AmericasThe Institute of the Americas is an independent, nonpartisan nonprofit organization founded in 1981 and based in La Jolla, California. For more than four decades, the Institute has served as a trusted convenor, advancing dialogue and practical collaboration throughout the Western Hemisphere in the areas of energy, environment and economic competitiveness.Media Contact:

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