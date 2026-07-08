Governor Hochul Announces Mid-Hudson Winners of Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward Program

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that Yonkers will receive $10 million in funding as the Mid-Hudson winner of the ninth round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), and the Village of Ellenville and the Hamlet of Livingston Manor in the Town of Rockland will each receive $4.5 million as the Mid-Hudson winners of the fourth round of NY Forward. For Round 9 of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and Round 4 of the NY Forward Program, each of the State’s 10 economic development regions is being awarded $10 million from each program, for a total state commitment of $200 million in funding and investments to help communities boost their economies by transforming downtowns into vibrant neighborhoods. To date, total investments in the DRI and NY Forward have reached $1.4 billion.

“The winners of the Mid-Hudson DRI and NY Forward awards are incredible communities that have demonstrated their commitment to expanding housing and job opportunities,” Governor Hochul said. “Yonkers, Ellenville and Rockland are all unique, vibrant hubs of economic activity and culture. Their proximity to New York City as well as many natural wonders gives residents and visitors a taste of all our great state has to offer.”

To receive funding from either the DRI or NY Forward program, localities must be certified under Governor Hochul's Pro-Housing Communities Program, which recognizes and rewards municipalities actively working to unlock their housing potential and encourages others to follow suit. After becoming certified, localities have exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary state funding, including DRI and NY Forward. Since the launch of the Pro-Housing Communities Program, funds awarded to Pro-Housing Communities throughout the state have supported up to 20,000 more homes. To date, more than 420 communities across New York have been certified.

Many of the projects funded through the DRI and NY Forward support Governor Hochul’s affordability agenda. The DRI has invested in the creation of more than 5,000 units of housing – more than 2,000 of which (40 percent) are affordable or workforce housing. The programs committed $9 million to 12 projects that provide affordable or free childcare and childcare worker training. The DRI and NY Forward have also invested in the creation of public parks, public art – such as murals and sculptures – and art, music and cultural venues that provide free outdoor recreation and entertainment opportunities.

$10 Million Downtown Revitalization Initiative Award for Yonkers

Situated along the east bank of the Hudson River just north of New York City, Yonkers is defined by innovation and reinvention, from its early days as an industrial powerhouse to its modern resurgence as a center of creativity and economic opportunity. Once separated from the river by industrial sites and highway barriers, the City began reclaiming its waterfront with the daylighting of the Saw Mill River, which restored natural habitats and created new public green spaces in the heart of downtown. Today, cranes rise where factories once stood, as housing, businesses and cultural attractions reshape the skyline. Anchors such as the Great Point Studios and its partnership with Lionsgate have helped establish Yonkers as a growing hub for film and media production, earning the City the nickname “Hollywood on the Hudson.” New mixed-use developments and waterfront public spaces are attracting residents, visitors and creative industries while expanding housing opportunities and supporting local businesses. Through its DRI vision, the City will further reconnect downtown neighborhoods with the Hudson River through expanded public access, walkable streetscapes and new cultural and recreational destinations. By building upon decades of environmental restoration, infrastructure investment and community collaboration, Yonkers is completing its evolution into a dynamic, inclusive river city where economic opportunity and quality of life continue to grow.

$4.5 Million NY Forward Award for Ellenville

Tucked into the scenic upper Rondout Valley between the Catskill Mountains and the Shawangunk Ridge, the Village of Ellenville continues to be shaped by both industry and tourism. Its early prosperity was tied to the Delaware and Hudson Canal, while later generations welcomed visitors during the famed Borscht Belt era. Today, the Village is channeling that legacy into a revitalized downtown centered on Canal, Center and Market streets, an area rich in historic architecture, cultural institutions and walkable small-town character. Shadowland Stages and the emerging Borscht Belt Museum highlight the Village’s growing arts and cultural scene. NY Forward investments will help activate vacant properties, expand mixed-use housing, improve public spaces and strengthen connections to regional trails and outdoor recreation. With new economic momentum from healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality and nearby redevelopment projects, Ellenville is positioning its downtown as the commercial and cultural hub for the surrounding tri-county region. Guided by community input and a commitment to preserving affordability and diversity, the Village is working to ensure that its next chapter builds on the resilience, creativity and pride that have long defined Ellenville.

$4.5 Million NY Forward Award for Livingston Manor, Town of Rockland

At the confluence of the Willowemoc Creek and Little Beaverkill, Livingston Manor in the Town of Rockland has long been known as one of the birthplaces of American fly-fishing and a gateway to the natural beauty of the region. Once sustained by logging, tanning and the Catskills’ famed resort industry, the community has reinvented itself in recent years as a destination for arts, outdoor recreation and small business innovation. Today, Livingston Manor’s walkable Main Street corridor blends historic storefronts with designer boutiques, galleries, craft breweries and farm-to-table restaurants that attract visitors from across the region. Over the past decade, more than $38 million in public and private investment has helped spark a new chapter of revitalization while preserving the character that makes the Hamlet unique. Local entrepreneurs from all walks of life have transformed once-vacant spaces into thriving enterprises that support a growing year-round economy. Through NY Forward, Livingston Manor looks to build on this momentum by investing in housing, infrastructure and public spaces that strengthen its walkable downtown and support sustainable growth. Guided by strong community input and a deep respect for its natural surroundings, the Town of Rockland is poised to ensure that Livingston Manor’s revival remains creative, inclusive and distinctly Catskills.

The City of Yonkers joins Poughkeepsie, White Plains, Port Jervis, Haverstraw, Peekskill, New Rochelle, Kingston and Middletown as winners of the DRI for Mid-Hudson, while the Hamlet of Livingston Manor in the Town of Rockland and Village of Ellenville join Nyack, Dobbs Ferry, Highland Falls, Montgomery, Sleepy Hollow, Cornwall and Cornwall-on-Hudson as NY Forward winners for Mid-Hudson.