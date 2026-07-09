LEE’S FAMOUS RECIPE CHICKEN NAMES IAN KLINE VICE PRESIDENT OF PROCUREMENT

Supply chain veteran brings decade of protein sourcing and franchise distribution experience

SHALIMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken has named Ian Kline vice president of procurement, adding a decade of protein sourcing and franchise-scale distribution experience to its leadership team. Kline takes ownership of the brand’s supply chain, from procurement through distribution, across more than 130 locations in 12 U.S. states and Canada.For a brand built on fresh, never-frozen chicken, procurement is not a back-office function. Kline's work on sourcing, pricing and distribution directly shapes what operators pay, what they serve and how consistently they can deliver fresh, never-frozen chicken to guests across the system. His focus on cost transparency gives franchise operators a clearer picture of what drives their supply chain expenses and the tools to manage them effectively.“Ian has managed fresh poultry, navigated complex protein sourcing, and scaled distribution networks across some of the country’s most demanding food service brands,” said Ryan Weaver , CEO of Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken. “For our franchisees, strong procurement means predictable costs, reliable supply, and the ability to serve guests the same great product regardless of which Lee’s they walk into.”Kline started at Taco John’s in 2016, where he learned the mechanics of food service supply chain before moving into fresh poultry at Performance Food Group. He then managed all proteins for Checkers and Rally’s, overseeing domestic pork and poultry programs and importing beef from seven countries. Most recently, he scaled Swig Drinks from 75 stores and eight distribution centers to more than 150 stores and 15 distribution centers. He holds an economics degree from Willamette University and an MBA from the University of Kansas.“The quality commitment Lee’s has kept for six decades starts in the supply chain,” said Ian Kline, Vice President of Procurement of Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. “I’m here to protect it and make sure our operators have the clarity and support they need to deliver it every day.”A Wyoming native, Kline lives in Laramie with his wife JayCee, their two kids, two yellow labs named Franklin and Fitzgerald and, fitting for a VP of procurement at a chicken brand, six backyard chickens.For more information, visit www.leesfamousrecipe.com or follow Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken on Facebook and Instagram.About Lee’s Famous Recipe ChickenFor 60 years, Lee’s Famous RecipeChicken, a quick service franchise founded in Lima, Ohio, has specialized in fresh, never-frozen chicken. Lee’s has been recognized for three years in a row as a top 10 Fast Food Fried Chicken by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Award. Today, there are more than 130 Lee’s Famous RecipeChicken locations in 12 U.S. states and in Canada, most are individually owned and operated. For additional information, please visit LeesFamousRecipe.com.

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