Seattle’s Big Day of Play Returns Aug. 15, 2026, Uniting Communities Through Free Play and Connection 

Seattle Parks and Recreation invites residents of all ages to two vibrant locations for a day of culture, sports, and celebration

Seattle Parks and Recreation will host its annual signature celebration, Big Day of Play, on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, from noon to 5 p.m. Presented in partnership with King County Metro, the free event welcomes thousands of community members to celebrate diversity, strengthen community bonds, and encourage healthy, active lifestyles.

This year’s celebration spans two locations: Rainier Playfield and the Mt. Baker Rowing and Sailing Center. Attendees of all ages and backgrounds can enjoy cultural showcases, live performances, athletic competitions, inflatable obstacle courses, dunk tanks, agility games, fitness challenges, hundreds of community vendors, local food trucks, arts and crafts, a block party, and more, all at no cost.

Featured Activities Include:

A Community Resource Fair featuring more than 50 local organizations and businesses

Youth and family activities, including bouncy houses and sports clinics

Main Stage performances from local artists and cultural groups

Appearances from hometown sports teams

Free water activities, including paddleboarding, kayaking, rowing, and sailing

Wheelchair soccer and basketball games in partnership with Seattle Adaptive Sports

The third annual Big Day of Play Fun Run

A Block Party featuring free face painting, henna art, animal mask making, and a Seattle Humane Society booth with adoptable dogs

Tennis and pickleball competitions

Basketball tournaments and skills clinics

None of this would be possible without the generous support of the event’s valued sponsors and partners: Associated Recreation Council, King County Metro, Seattle Children’s Hospital, and King County Department of Public Health, Access and Outreach.

Advancing Health Equity Through the Get Moving Initiative

Big Day of Play is brought to the community through Seattle Parks and Recreation’s Get Moving Initiative. Funded by the Seattle Park District, this initiative provides culturally relevant physical activities, events, and programs in neighborhoods and for communities with Health Disparity Indicators of 20% or higher. The initiative reflects the City’s ongoing commitment to ensuring every resident has access to opportunities for active, healthy living.

Get Involved

Residents interested in volunteering or participating as a vendor at Big Day of Play can visit www.bigdayofplay.org or more information.

Community members can stay connected and receive event updates by following @bigdayofplay on Facebook and Instagram. Attendees are encouraged to share their favorite moments using #BigDayofPlay and #BDOP26.