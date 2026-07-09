SIxth International 3D Power Electronics Integration & Manufacturing Symposium (3D-PEIM 2026) Now Open for Registration

PSMA

6th International 3D-PEIM, Nov. 16-19 in Tempe, AZ presents advances in 3D circuits, packaging, integration and manufacturing technologies.

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PSMA announces that registration is now open for the sixth International Symposium on 3D Power Electronics Integration and Manufacturing (3D-PEIM) being held November 16-19, 2026. The symposium will be hosted at Arizona State University (ASU) in Tempe, Arizona. The symposium will bring together researchers, manufacturers and industry leaders to discuss emerging technologies and manufacturing approaches shaping the future of advanced power packaging, as well as partner-product-and-technology exhibits. (Partner opportunities are available on the event website.)3D-PEIM’s General Chair, Dr. Chris Bailey of ASU, and Technical Program Co-Chairs, Dr. Chanyeop Park of ASU and Matt Wilkowski of Würth Elektronik, encourage attendees to register today.The 3D-PEIM 2026 symposium combines synergistic advances in next-generation 3D power electronics heterogeneous integration. Created and supported by PSMA’s Packaging and Manufacturing Committees, the 3D-PEIM conference features plenary, keynote and invited speakers from industry, academia and government who will address the latest design, thermal, materials, reliability and manufacturability issues.The 2026 technical program includes six plenary presentations, seven technical sessions, expert-led tutorials and panel discussions, poster sessions and industry partner exhibits. Topics span the full integration stack, including advanced packaging and 3D integrated modules, thermal management, design modeling and simulation, reliability and failure analysis, power delivery and energy storage, and materials for advanced packaging. Together, these sessions emphasize both fundamental research and practical implementation for automotive, aerospace, data center and energy applications.The 3D-PEIM 2026 plenary speaker presentations are:• Plenary P1: “Rethinking Power Delivery for Next Generation Ai Accelerators,” by Kaladhar Radhakrishnan, Intel• Plenary P2: “Scaling Vertical Power Delivery for Ai Computing: a PPACt Driven Materials and Process Perspective,” by Yi Zheng, Applied Materials• Plenary P3: “Heterogeneous Integration of Vertical Power Delivery for AI and High Performance Computing,” by Cian Ó Mathúna, Tyndall National Institute• Plenary P4: “Integrated Vertical Power Delivery for AI Datacenters – Challenges & Opportunities,” by Madhavan Swaminathan, Pennsylvania State University• Plenary P5: “3D Panel Level Packaging and Advanced Compact 3D Module Architectures for Next Generation Power Electronics,” by Stephen Coates, Yuxuan Semi• Plenary P6: “AI Trajectory and its Demands on Power Delivery,” by Rinkle Jain, NVIDIAThis year’s 3D-PEIM will include tours of Macro Technology Works facilities located in Arizona State University Research Park, a one-of-a-kind university-operated semiconductor fabrication facility in the U.S. working at industry-standard size and specifications.About PSMAPSMA is a non-profit professional organization with the two-fold objective of enhancing the stature and reputation of its members and their products and improving their technological power sources knowledge. Its aim is to educate the electronics industry, academia, government and industry communities as to the applications and importance of all types of power sources and conversion devices.

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