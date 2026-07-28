VeriKlick CEO Komal Dangi Honored with Prestigious Innovate100 Award

Jersey Tech + Innovation Media honors technology entrepreneurs for visionary leadership, transformative talent acquisition solutions, and ecosystem impact.

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newark, NJ — VeriKlick, a leading provider of AI enabled recruitment technologies and candidate verification platforms, today proudly announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Komal Dangi, has been honored with the prestigious Innovate100 award by Jersey Tech + Innovation Media. This elite recognition honors the innovators, executives, and trend-setters who are actively shaping the future of technology and economic growth of the state with their innovative solutions and strategic collaboration.

The Innovate100 is a milestone. It reflects more than just individual professional excellence. The honor showcases the passion, resilience, and forward-thinking mindset that Komal inspires across VeriKlick's corporate culture. VeriKlick has emerged as a disruptive force in the human resources and talent acquisition sectors. Under her strategic direction, the firm has built sophisticated automation, centralized data analytics, and deep candidate verification tools to streamline complex global hiring ecosystems.

Komal’s leadership extends beyond product innovation. She has worked towards fostering a highly collaborative technology ecosystem in the region. Her dedication bridges the gap between advanced technical execution and real-world talent acquisition challenges, as she has enabled global enterprises and Global Capability Centers (GCCs) to accelerate hiring cycles, minimizing operational risks, and scaling their workforces with complete confidence.

"I am incredibly grateful to Jersey Tech + Innovation Media for including me in the Innovate100. It is an honor to stand next to such a dynamic group of forward-thinking leaders," said Komal Dangi, CEO of VeriKlick. "Innovation is never a solo journey. It takes an equally dedicated team. We have built a resilient, passionate culture at VeriKlick, and this recognition is a direct reflection of it. We don’t innovate until we push our boundaries. That’s what we did at VeriKlick. We remain deeply committed to innovating HR technology, solving critical workforce vulnerabilities, and driving meaningful operational transformation for our partners globally."

The Innovate100 list celebrates leaders who demonstrate an extraordinary capacity to navigate fast-evolving markets, deploy high-impact technical frameworks, and champion collaborative initiatives that elevate the entire business community.

To learn more about the Innovate100 initiative, visit Jersey Tech + Innovation Media. For more information on VeriKlick's automated hiring and candidate authentication solutions, please visit www.veriklick.com.

About VeriKlick

VeriKlick is an innovator of talent acquisition and AI-HR technology solutions. We provide cutting-edge platform capabilities that enable enterprises to make confident hires. VeriKlick is focused on candidate authentication, deep-dive assessments, and talent ecosystem orchestration to enable multinational corporations and multinational Capability Centers to streamline their recruiting processes and secure exceptional verified talent at scale.

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