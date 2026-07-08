<span dir="ltr" lang="EN-US">President Lai meets US delegation led by Senator Tammy Duckworth</span><span dir="ltr" lang="EN-US"></span>

TAIWAN, July 8 - On the afternoon of July 7, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by United States Senator Tammy Duckworth. In remarks, President Lai thanked Senator Duckworth for introducing a bipartisan Senate resolution commemorating the 30th anniversary of Taiwan’s first direct presidential election, demonstrating the deep friendship between Taiwan and the US. The president pointed out that Taiwan and the US are key strategic and economic partners. Noting that Taiwan aims to become an Asian hub for global drone development, he expressed his belief that cooperation in the drone industry can advance the defense capabilities and the economic development of both Taiwan and the US, while also bolstering democratic and technological resilience, allowing both sides to contribute even more to global peace and prosperity.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

It is a great pleasure to receive our dear friend Senator Duckworth and her delegation in Taiwan once again. I remember last year, when we met at the Presidential Office, I invited Senator Duckworth to visit Taiwan every year. And as we meet again today, I would like to express a warm welcome and deepest thanks to all of our guests, as well as my hope that this tradition will continue.

Your visit falls on a meaningful occasion. Just a few days ago, the US celebrated the 250th anniversary of its founding. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I offer my sincerest congratulations. I also thank Senator Duckworth for introducing a bipartisan Senate resolution commemorating the 30th anniversary of Taiwan’s first direct presidential election. This demonstrated that Taiwan and the US share the values of freedom and democracy and enjoy a deep friendship. Senator Duckworth’s tireless efforts to put forth pro-Taiwan bills over the years and to facilitate vaccine donations to Taiwan during the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrate the high regard the US Congress and government have for Taiwan, and that support in the US for Taiwan is strong and bipartisan. For this, I express sincere gratitude on behalf of the people of Taiwan.

Senator Duckworth pays close attention to the situation across the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan has always worked to maintain regional peace and stability. That is why we will continue to bolster our self-defense capabilities. Our defense spending, as defined by NATO, surpassed 3 percent of GDP this year, and we expect it to reach 5 percent by 2030.

I want to thank Senator Duckworth for facilitating Taiwan-US drone industry cooperation. We hope that with the support of Senator Duckworth, the US Congress, and government, Taiwan can become an Asian hub for global drone development. The government has allocated resources for a drone industry development project and has proposed a draft special act and special budget for the procurement of drones and unmanned surface vehicles. This will allow us to remain abreast of developments. Our goals are to strengthen national defense, maintain the status quo of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and propel Taiwan’s economic and industrial development.

Taiwan and the US are key strategic and economic partners. We hope that Taiwan-US security cooperation will evolve beyond military procurement to a partnership that encompasses joint research and development and joint production. I believe that exchanges and cooperation in the drone industry can advance the defense capabilities and the economic development of both Taiwan and the US, while also bolstering democratic and technological resilience. This will allow us to contribute even more to global peace and prosperity.

Last year, Taiwan became the fourth largest trading partner of the US. And in the first quarter of this year, the US became Taiwan’s largest trading partner. Looking ahead, we will encourage more bilateral investment and industrial exchanges and cooperation, and we will continue deepening economic ties to make our cooperation more fruitful.

In closing, I once again welcome Senator Duckworth and the members of the delegation. I am confident that with your support, Taiwan-US cooperation across all sectors will continue steadily forward, growing stronger with time.

Senator Duckworth then delivered remarks, stating that she is proud to be the first US senator to visit Taiwan after the Trump-Xi summit to deliver a very strong message: Regardless of president or party, Congress’s commitment to Taiwan is steadfast; and that is not just talk. She asserted that Congress’s role matters to this relationship, giving the example of when, in 2021, she traveled to Taipei in the middle of the night with her colleagues, Senators Chris Coons and Dan Sullivan, to announce the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines in a bipartisan message of steadfast support for Taiwan.

Senator Duckworth said that she was back in Taiwan in the same spirit of hope and commitment. She pointed out that Congress’s bipartisan commitment to Taiwan spans economics, security cooperation, and humanitarian and security assistance. Since she joined Congress, she said, she has been a leader in ensuring continued US assistance to Taiwan, including critical defense capabilities.

In this moment when some voices may try to question the commitment of the US to supporting Taiwan, Senator Duckworth reiterated that she and her bipartisan colleagues in Congress will continue to push for continued support for Taiwan and to uphold decades of US policy in support of Taiwan’s security. This, she explained, is because they know that Taiwan’s security matters for US security and the security of the rest of the world. She further pointed out that a conflict in the Taiwan Strait would cost the global economy as much as US$10 trillion and put over 7 percent of the US GDP at risk, which is greater than the impact of the global financial crisis or the COVID pandemic.

Senator Duckworth stated that just as the commitment to our friendship is strong across parties in the US, she looks forward to continuing the strength of that friendship across the parties in Taiwan as well, emphasizing that our security depends on it.

The delegation also included Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs and State Senator Paul Faraci and was accompanied to the Presidential Office by American Institute in Taiwan Taipei Office Director Raymond Greene.

