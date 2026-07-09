RevlTek Expands Its Roster to Include Lender Finance Veteran

RevlTek, LLC. announces that Jay Cook has joined the company as its Chief Financial Officer.

GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RevlTek, LLC, a credit union service organization and financial technology company, based in Galveston, Texas, announces that Jay Cook has joined the company as its Chief Financial Officer. In this new role for the company, Mr. Cook will focus on capital markets strategies and initiatives that enable RevlTek to expand its consumer and education loan acquisition opportunities while reducing long term interest rate risk and default exposure to its credit union partners. Jay brings over 35 years of experience in banking, lender finance and capital markets to RevlTek, and is a welcome addition to this growing company.

“I could not be more pleased than to have Jay Cook join the executive team at RevlTek,” stated Lance Teinert, Chairman of RevlTek. “Jay brings to our already highly experienced team exactly what we need at this point in our life cycle, true hands-on experience in all aspects of lender finance … from warehouse lines of credit to securitization, and every step in between. I am proud that my long-time friend and colleague is joining our company and helping us move mountains within the credit union and capital markets spaces.”

Similarly noted by Jay, “It is a privilege and a pleasure to join RevlTek and its team of experienced professionals to help play a value-added role in growth and expansion of the company. As a recognized leader and fintech specialist in providing specialized services to credit unions, RevlTek by far remains at the forefront of the industry. Having known Lance throughout the years along with the integrity, execution and commitment the team brings is especially and personally encouraging. I am honored to join such a team to help ongoing efforts to expand capital raise, deployment and management of the company’s initiatives.”

RevlTek operates as a CUSO/Fintech hybrid company that has developed a highly unique ecosystem that brings together credit unions and capital markets providers for the greater good of consumers across the nation. We originate and acquire consumer and education loans that have meaningful purpose and operate in a manner that empowers credit union partners to serve better, lend smarter and scale without the risk.

For more information about RevlTek, please visit us at www.revltek.com.

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