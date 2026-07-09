Kogan & DiSalvo Announces Transition to Baker & DiSalvo as Darryl Kogan Retires After Over 40 Years of Service

From left to right, founding shareholder Ted DiSalvo & CEO and managing shareholder Todd Baker The shareholders of Baker & DiSalvo

Planned leadership transition reflects continued growth, next-generation leadership, and the same commitment to helping injured Floridians.

Our responsibility is to carry that legacy forward while continuing to grow, modernize, and serve injured Floridians across the state.” — Todd Baker

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kogan & DiSalvo Personal Injury Lawyers is entering an exciting new chapter as the firm transitions to Baker & DiSalvo Personal Injury Lawyers, marking a planned leadership succession and continued growth for the Florida personal injury law firm.Effective July 2026, Kogan & DiSalvo Personal Injury Lawyers will begin operating publicly as Baker & DiSalvo Personal Injury Lawyers.After over 40 years of representing injured Floridians, Darryl B. Kogan is retiring from the practice of law and passing the baton to Todd Baker , a Florida Board Certified Civil Trial Attorney, shareholder, and longtime leader within the firm. The transition honors the legacy of Kogan & DiSalvo while positioning the firm for its next generation of leadership.Baker & DiSalvo, formerly Kogan & DiSalvo, will continue serving clients with the same values, client-first approach, and commitment to preparation, communication, and strong advocacy that have defined the firm for decades.“This transition is about honoring the foundation we built while making sure the firm is prepared for the future,” said Darryl B. Kogan. “For over 40 years, I have been proud to help injured people and families throughout Florida. Todd Baker has earned my trust, and I know he will carry this firm forward with the same preparation, care, and commitment to injured people that have guided us for decades.”Todd Baker, who will help lead Baker & DiSalvo into its next chapter, said the transition represents both continuity and growth.“This is not a new firm. This is the next chapter of the same trusted Florida personal injury law firm,” said Todd Baker. “Darryl Kogan built a legacy of preparation, client care, and strong advocacy. Our responsibility is to carry that legacy forward while continuing to grow, modernize, and serve injured Floridians across the state.”Ted DiSalvo remains part of the firm’s identity, reflecting the continued legacy and foundation that helped shape Kogan & DiSalvo into a trusted Florida personal injury law firm. As Baker & DiSalvo, the firm will continue building on that history with expanded resources, modern systems, and next-generation leadership.Current clients do not need to take any action as a result of the name transition. Baker & DiSalvo will continue operating with the same client service standards, attorneys, paralegals, support teams, office locations, phone numbers, and commitment to communication. The name is evolving, but the firm’s operations, values, and dedication to clients remain the same.People searching for Kogan & DiSalvo, Kogan Injury Law, Kogan & DiSalvo Personal Injury Lawyers, or questions such as “What happened to Kogan & DiSalvo?” and “Is Baker & DiSalvo the same as Kogan & DiSalvo?” will continue to be connected with the same trusted Florida personal injury law firm now moving forward as Baker & DiSalvo.Baker & DiSalvo will continue representing people injured in car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, pedestrian accidents, bicycle accidents, slip and falls, premises liability incidents, wrongful death matters, and other personal injury cases throughout Florida.The firm will continue serving injured clients across Florida, including Miami-Dade County, Broward County, Palm Beach County, Martin County, St. Lucie County, Okeechobee County, Indian River County, Brevard County, Osceola County, Orange County, Polk County, Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Manatee County, Sarasota County, Lee County, Charlotte County, Collier County, and all of Florida.The transition to Baker & DiSalvo comes during a period of continued growth for the firm. What began as a trusted Florida injury law firm built on personal service, preparation, and client care now continues with a broader team, expanded reach, and a new generation of leadership.For clients, referral partners, vendors, and the public, the message is simple: Baker & DiSalvo is the next chapter of Kogan & DiSalvo. The name is evolving, but the values, team, and commitment to helping injured Floridians remain the same.For more information about the transition from Kogan & DiSalvo to Baker & DiSalvo, visit bakerdisalvo.com.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat happened to Kogan & DiSalvo?Kogan & DiSalvo is transitioning to Baker & DiSalvo as part of a planned leadership succession. Darryl Kogan is retiring after 40 years of service, and Todd Baker is helping lead the firm into its next chapter.Is Baker & DiSalvo the same as Kogan & DiSalvo?Yes. Baker & DiSalvo is the next chapter of the same firm. The attorneys, staff, operations, client service standards, and commitment to helping injured Floridians remain the same.Why is Darryl Kogan retiring?Darryl Kogan is retiring after 40 years of dedicated service to injured Floridians. His retirement is part of a thoughtful transition designed to preserve the firm’s legacy and ensure continued leadership for the future.Who is Todd Baker?Todd Baker is a Board Certified Civil Trial Attorney, shareholder, and longtime leader within the firm. He is helping lead Baker & DiSalvo while carrying forward the values, preparation, and client-focused approach associated with Kogan & DiSalvo.Will current clients be affected by the name change?No. Current clients should continue to expect the same care, communication, and commitment from the attorneys and team members working with them. Clients do not need to take any action as a result of the name transition unless they are contacted directly by the firm.Is Baker & DiSalvo a new law firm?No. Baker & DiSalvo is not a new firm. It is the next chapter of Kogan & DiSalvo, reflecting a planned leadership transition, Darryl Kogan’s retirement, and Todd Baker’s continued leadership within the firm.About Baker & DiSalvo Personal Injury LawyersBaker & DiSalvo Personal Injury Lawyers, formerly Kogan & DiSalvo Personal Injury Lawyers, is a Florida personal injury law firm representing injured people and families throughout the state. The firm handles car accident, truck accident, motorcycle accident, pedestrian accident, bicycle accident, slip and fall, premises liability, wrongful death, and other injury-related matters. Built on decades of advocacy, preparation, and client care, Baker & DiSalvo continues the legacy of Kogan & DiSalvo with next-generation leadership and a continued commitment to helping injured Floridians.

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