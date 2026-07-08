Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso Announces World Cup Quarter-Finals Watch Party at Borough Hall

The Final “Brooklyn Mundial” Watch Party Will Feature a Live Match Screening, DJ, Giveaways, and Community Resource Tabling

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BROOKLYN, NY – Today, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso announced that Brooklyn Borough Hall will host a World Cup watch party on Saturday, July 11, 2026 of the Norway vs. England quarter-finals match as part of the borough-wide “Brooklyn Mundial” series celebrating the World Cup’s arrival in New York City. This watch party will be hosted in partnership with City Point and the game will be broadcasted in partnership with Telemundo. Brooklyn Mundial was made possible thanks to a grant from NYC Tourism + Conventions.

“The quarter-finals are when the World Cup truly comes alive and teams begin to make history. With fans from every country in this tournament, there’s no borough more ready to celebrate that than Brooklyn. It’s only right that we bring a moment this big to Brooklyn Borough Hall, giving families a chance to enjoy the game together while learning about the resources our borough has to offer,” said Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso.

Activities begin at 3:00 PM, with the match kicking off at 5:00 PM. The event will include live match screening, music by DJ Specialist, community resource tabling, and special giveaways including a special sticker celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States.