Human Touch® Shares Recovery Tips for Easing Post-Travel Muscle Tension and Fatigue

Massage, Heat Therapy and Stretching Features Can Help Travelers Recover After Long Flights, Road Trips and Active Summer Vacations

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summer vacations often leave travelers with more than just great memories. Long flights, road trips, heavy luggage and days spent sightseeing can all contribute to muscle tension and post-travel fatigue. As Americans return from summer getaways, Human Touch, a leader in wellness and massage technology for more than 45 years, is sharing how massage can support post-travel recovery and highlighting massage chair features designed to help travelers relax, recharge and recover.Many of today's advanced massage chairs also combine therapeutic features such as heat therapy, stretching programs and targeted foot and calf massage, providing a comprehensive recovery experience from the comfort of home.Human Touch recommends the following massage chairs to support post-travel recovery: WholeBody® ROVE Massage Chair — $3,199Designed for everyday wellness and recovery, the WholeBodyROVE features advanced S- and L-track massage technology, dual lumbar heat, built-in wellness programs and bend-and-stretch functionality to help ease stiffness after travel. A manually extending foot and calf massager with under-foot rollers delivers targeted relief for tired legs and feet. Super Novo 3.0 Massage Chair — $11,999The newest intelligent massage chair combines Virtual TherapistAI with DuoSync massage technology and two synchronized quad-roller systems for targeted recovery and relaxation. Users can tell the built-in AI wellness assistant how they want to feel and receive a custom massage program, while the advanced HT Flex track, full-body stretching, dual-lumbar heat and heated foot and calf massage provide head-to-toe relief after travel. A responsive touchscreen tablet and premium Sound by JBLcomplete the immersive at-home wellness experience. Super Novo X Massage Chair — $15,999Human Touch's flagship massage chair delivers the brand's most luxurious and immersive massage, combining advanced wellness technology with customizable design. DuoSync Technology mimics the feeling of a synchronized four-hand professional massage, while the exclusive HT Flex S- and L-Track System, expansive bend-and-stretch functionality and Cloud Touch air compression provide comprehensive full-body relief after long days of travel. With 39 personalized massage programs, zero gravity seating, premium JBLsound and a range of upholstery and finish options, the Super Novo X transforms at-home recovery.For more information about Human Touch wellness and recovery products, visit www.humantouch.com About Human TouchFor over 45 years, Human Touch has shaped the wellness industry with a portfolio of high-performance massage chairs, zero-gravity recliners and targeted massage products. Partnering with top engineers, medical experts, athletes and award-winning designers, Human Touch crafts products that help relieve pain, reduce stress and promote daily recovery and wellness. Trusted by more than 35 colleges, 14+ professional sports teams and 10,000+ chiropractors, Human Touch products are available through fine furniture stores, back care specialty retailers, mass-market retailers across the U.S., international distributors in more than 40 countries and online at www.humantouch.com

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