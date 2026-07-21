Synkriom Awarded Texas DIR Contract to Deliver Technology Services for Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

State award brings Synkriom’s SaaS platform and training services to TPWD, streamlining workforce compliance and empowering field personnel across the state.

PISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PISCATAWAY, NJ — Synkriom, a prominent contributor of enterprise technology and talent solutions, today announced it has been awarded its first contract under the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) Cooperative Contracts Program. Under this contract, Synkriom will deliver specialized Learning Management System (LMS) support services to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD).

The DIR contract framework serves as a streamlined procurement vehicle, allowing qualified Texas state agencies, higher education institutions, local governments, and other authorized public entities to acquire Synkriom’s LMS-related services and technical support through a pre-negotiated, well-organized purchasing process.

This contract award marks a important strategic breakthrough for Synkriom as it expands its public sector footprint in Texas and emphasizes its commitment to empowering state agencies with advanced, accessible workforce development and training technologies.

"We are honored to support the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and to begin our partnership with the State of Texas through the DIR Cooperative Contracts Program," said Komal Dangi, CEO of Synkriom. " Our commitment and focus on delivering dedicated solutions to help public sector organizations stands strong with our will as we promise to enhance training delivery, improve compliance, and support workforce development at scale across the state."

Supporting Texas Public Sector Procurement Vehicles

Synkriom services are available through multiple Texas public-sector contracting pathways, including:

* Texas DIR (DIR-CPO-5667)

* TX-DBITS (DIR-CPO-TMP-593)

* Region 6 Education Service Center (44.26 AI)

* The Bexar County Hospital District (224-08-052-SVC)

* North Central Texas Council of Governments (RFP #2025-018)

Driving Public Sector Innovation Through Core Specializations:

Utilizing these compliant contracting pathways, Synkriom provides public sector organizations with a strong portfolio of integrated technology and workforce solutions, including:

* Learning & Development (L&D): Working towards promoting new advances to managing interviews and delivering tailored trainings.

* Data Analytics & Reporting: Transforming scaling complex data into actionable insights and reporting tools.

* Workforce Augmentation: Ensure to support evolving business and public sector needs by delivering high-quality IT staffing and expert technical talent at scale.

* Intelligent Automation: Building tailored AI-driven solutions to streamline workflows, improve efficiency, and modernize public sector operations.

* Strategic Technology Consulting: Being a part of the digital transformation goals of organizations and public sectors. Learning & Development (L&D):

* Working towards promoting new advances to managing interviews and delivering tailored trainings.

* Data Analytics & Reporting: Transforming scaling complex data into actionable insights and reporting tools.

* Workforce Augmentation: Ensure to support evolving business and public sector needs by delivering high-quality IT staffing and expert technical talent at scale.

* Intelligent Automation: Building tailored AI-driven solutions to streamline workflows, improve efficiency, and modernize public sector operations.

* Strategic Technology Consulting: Being a part of the digital transformation goals of organizations and public sectors.

As Synkriom continues to grow its footprint across Texas, the firm ensures to work towards building tailored solutions that aid in enhancing the learning outcomes, scale operational excellence and accelerate technology modernization projects for long-term impact. The firm is dedicated to serving government agencies with dedication and commitment.

For more information on DIR contract availability, visit www.Synkriom.com/government

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