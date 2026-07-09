Air Force Officer and Scientist Jason Goins Joins Federal Innovators Network as VP of Strategic Growth in Washington DC

Jason Goins Air Force

Jason Goins helps expand the cross-sector community for government innovators in the capital.

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason Goins , an Air Force officer and scientist, has joined the Federal Innovators Network as Vice President of Strategic Growth, supporting the organization's expansion in Washington DC.The Federal Innovators Network, known as FIN, is a Washington DC community that connects people working to improve government and public services. Its members describe themselves as intrapreneurs who challenge bureaucracy from inside federal agencies, business, nonprofits, and academia. The group operates under Globally.In the role, Jason Goins focuses on growing FIN's membership and partnerships and on building out its programming in the capital. That programming includes the group's FIN Studio sessions and recurring gatherings that bring practitioners from different sectors into the same room to work on shared problems.The appointment fits a record built on the same idea FIN is organized around. As founder of Project Arc, Jason Goins of Washington DC placed engineers inside operational units to solve defined problems close to where they occurred, an approach that reduced B-1 Lancer maintenance hours and improved RQ-4 Global Hawk targeting. His work has centered on removing institutional friction and getting technical and operational teams to understand each other."The path forward is usually straight through the obstacle, not around it," said Jason Goins. "FIN is full of people who have figured that out in their own agencies and companies. My job is to help more of them find each other and build together."FIN's community spans national security, technology, leadership development, and public service . Its purpose is to make government work better for the people it serves.About Jason Goins Jason Goins is an Air Force officer and scientist who has served in national security, scientific leadership, and crisis response roles. Born in Colorado Springs, he studied chemistry at Creighton University and earned a master of science at the Colorado School of Mines. He founded Project Arc, has led nuclear forensics operations, managed persistent surveillance teams, and commanded missile defense missions aboard USNS Invincible. His record includes a U.S. patent on a cargo ramp design and peer-reviewed research.Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author's own and do not constitute endorsement by the Department of War, Department of the Air Force, or the U.S. Government. The subject's participation and appearance in any private or public events, sponsored or otherwise, or references, including external hyperlinks, to non-federal entities do not constitute or imply Department of War, Department of the Air Force or U.S. Government endorsement of any company or organization.

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