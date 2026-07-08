Halle Berry & Joylux Launch Juicy Like a Peach- A Vaginal Dryness Treatment Featuring HPMC-5 For Women's Intimate Health

Juicy Like a Peach by Joylux x Respin. The FDA-cleared vaginal dryness treatment is powered by proprietary HPMC-5 technology to help relieve vaginal dryness and support lasting moisture.

FDA-cleared innovation introduces a new approach to vaginal dryness, helping women maintain moisture and comfort with HPMC-5 barrier technology

Most vaginal moisturizers are incremental variations of the same formulas. Juicy Like a Peach is different, bringing women a technology that delivers a completely new approach to intimate hydration.” — Colette Courtion

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joylux , in partnership with Respin founder, Academy Award-winning actor, filmmaker, entrepreneur, and advocate Halle Berry, today announced the launch of Juicy Like a Peach, an FDA-cleared vaginal dryness treatment featuring HPMC-5 technology, now formulated for women's intimate health. Long trusted in pharmaceutical applications to protect delicate tissues, HPMC-5 powers a unique approach to relieving vaginal dryness by creating a breathable moisture-retention barrier that helps maintain comfort, reduce dryness, and relieve painful sex.Vaginal dryness affects millions of women during perimenopause, menopause, and beyond, yet innovation in the category has remained limited. Symptoms can impact comfort, confidence, intimacy, and overall quality of life, leaving many women searching for solutions.Unlike conventional vaginal moisturizers that primarily sit on the tissue surface, Juicy Like a Peach forms a lightweight, breathable layer designed to help retain moisture where women need it most. Inspired by technologies used to support delicate tissues elsewhere in the body, the treatment helps promote lasting moisture and comfort with consistent use and can be used alone or alongside vaginal estrogen, hormone replacement therapy, and other intimate wellness routines."For decades, women have been expected to manage vaginal dryness with products that haven't meaningfully evolved," said Colette Courtion, founder and CEO of Joylux. “When we discovered HPMC-5 through our partners in Sweden, we knew we had found something exceptional. Most vaginal moisturizers are simply incremental variations of the same formulas. Juicy Like a Peach is different, bringing women a scientifically proven technology that delivers a completely new approach to intimate hydration. We believe women need more options, not fewer, and Juicy Like a Peach represents another important tool for helping women care for their bodies on their own terms."Berry partnered with Joylux after becoming a leading voice for menopause awareness and women's health advocacy, helping bring visibility to conversations that have historically been overlooked."Vaginal dryness can affect so much more than physical comfort- it can impact confidence, intimacy, and how women feel in their own bodies," said Berry. "What makes Juicy Like a Peach different is that it's not just for a moment, it's daily support, quietly working to restore your body's own moisture from the inside out. And when you pair that with Let's Spin, you have a complete moisturizing system: one that takes care of you every day, and one that's there when you want to feel your best in the bedroom. Women deserve both and now they have both."According to Dr. Sarah de la Torre, OB-GYN and Chief Medical Advisor for Joylux, the introduction of Juicy Like a Peach, powered by HPMC-5 technology, represents a meaningful advancement in a category that has seen little innovation. "What makes Juicy Like a Peach noteworthy is that it brings a completely different approach to addressing vaginal dryness. As a physician, I'm excited anytime we can bring a meaningful new option to women rather than asking them to settle for what's already available."The launch reflects Joylux's ongoing commitment to advancing women's intimate wellness through science-backed innovation and expanding the options available to women throughout every stage of life.Juicy Like a Peach will be available at Joylux.com, followed by availability at over 400 Ulta Beauty stores nationwide on July 26, 2026. The product is priced beginning at $43 for a subscription purchase.ABOUT JOYLUXJoylux is a women's intimate wellness company dedicated to helping women feel comfortable, confident, and empowered through every stage of life. Built on a foundation of science, innovation, and education, Joylux develops solutions that address women's evolving intimate wellness needs from vaginal dryness and intimacy to long-term tissue health. Through innovative devices, clinically informed products, expert-led education, and personalized support, Joylux is redefining intimate wellness as an essential part of everyday health.

Halle Berry and Joylux CEO Colette Courtion Discuss Juicy Like a Peach

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